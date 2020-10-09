Oysterhaven end-of-terrace on water's edge for €250k

Oysterhaven, South Cork €250,000 Size 80 sq m (850 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER E1

HOPING for a good wind in their sales and sails are Oliver and Kate, owners and operators of the Oysterhaven Activity Centre near Kinsale, as they put the first of their eight purpose-built holidays cottages by their complex to the open market.

Listed with agents Engel and & Volkers is No 8 Oysterhaven Cottages, an end-terrace three-bedroomed 840 sq ft house, built in 1989 and now with a €250,000 price guide via E&V agent Ron Kruger.

Location, location, location.

It was built at the crest of the windsurfing popularity ‘wave’ along the south-west coast (as a precursor to the take-off of surfing and kite-surfing), when the ‘mecca’ centre had 500 members with classes and other activities such as kayaking and sailing subsequently added.

No 8’s a well-kept, tidy unit with good broadband, and communal services.

It’s just 100 metres from the water’s edge at Oysterhaven Bay, with water sport activities on the doorstep and near to beaches, a ten-minute drive from Kinsale.

The eight holiday units were built after the centre’s operators in the latter 1980s realised that, while they had a loyal year-round club and activity business, ironically it slumped in July and August as “Cork people tend to migrate west for the summer and we were often left with ideal conditions …..and no punters."

Some of the same families who visited in that first year are still regular guests at the centre

The open plan living area.

In a move that set the scene for later years, the Harts first built four cottages and took the concept of a Family Activity Holiday to the Holiday World fair in Dublin.

“So successful was the uptake that two years later we built another four cottages to accommodate the demand and 31 years later, some of the same families who visited in that first year are still regular guests at the Centre,” comments Oliver Hart.

This house has 80 sq m/c850 sq ft over two floors, with electric heating, and an open plan living area with open fireplace, plus kitchen/dining area, and ground floor bathroom.

Above are three double bedrooms, plus WC, and putting the first home here to market, E&V's Mr Kruger says "this would make a wonderful family holiday home near the water."

VERDICT: Thousands and thousands of youngster got their first taste and love of the sea and sailing at Oysterhaven.