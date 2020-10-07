Triangular Cork site comes to market with planning for six bungalows

COMING up on its 50th anniversary, a Cork soccer club is looking to sell a development site on the city’s fringes, to fund its ongoing development plan.

Coming for sale with agent Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing is a level site at Cork’s Scart Cross, above Donnybrook, with full planning granted last year for six detached, dormer bungalows, each of c 180 sa m.

Acting for vendors the 1971-founded College Corinthians AFC, the triangular site is close to a number of other dwellings, as well as touching Corinthians’s playing pitch, club buildings and car park.

It’s to be sold via best and final bids, by October 28, and while no asking/guide price is given, likely value is in the region of €350,000, or c €60,000 per house site.

The land, above Douglas, is close to a 207 bus stop with easy access to Douglas, Cork Airport and the city itself.

Mr Tyrrell describes it as “ a great residential location.”

The Scart Cross-based active sports club has an academy and teams playing in adult, youth and schoolboy/schoolgirl leagues, catering for players from age 6 up and has 80 volunteers and coaches.

The Price Register records just two Scart Cross house sales, at €209,000 in 2012, and at €525,000 in 2018 Details : Cohalan Downing Associates 021-4277717