Location could be just the tonic for Model Farm Road home

Model Farm Road, Cork €395,000 Size 139 sq m/1495 sq ft Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER E1 "It’s a great house, but it does need a certain level of renovation"

There are less dramatic ways than a pandemic to end the daily stress of a work commute.

One of those is settling near your workplace and with just 200m separating ‘Jalna’ at 36A Laburnum Drive from the back entrance to Cork University Hospital, it looks the ideal spot for a hospital employee.

A short walk would also get you to University College Cork if academia is part of your brief, which it frequently is for medics.

Great location aside, ‘Jalna’s’ other attributes include a corner site in a quiet cul-de-sac, with limited passing traffic. The owner believes a detached home was originally planned for the site now occupied by Nos 36 and 36A, but such was the site size, that the builders thought better of it and built two semi-detached homes instead.

While 36A was extended some decades ago with the addition of a south-facing lounge/sunroom, this could easily be extended further in light of the generous garden. “With planning permission, you could even add on a two-storey extension,” says Lawrence Sweeney, selling agent with Savills.

He adds that “it’s a great house, but it does need a certain level of renovation”.

Accommodation at this 139 sq m semi-D, built in the 1950s by Bradley Brothers, includes a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility, lounge and guest WC downstairs, as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

To the rear of the house is a detached garage and a storage shed.

Mr Sweeney says this could be converted into a home office — all the rage these days — or a studio or workshop.

The €395,00 house is generating “huge interest” he says, because of its “brilliant location”. “You get lots of medics in this area or academics with a connection to the hospital. It could also appeal to parents whose kids are going to school in the city centre but are looking for somewhere peaceful.

“We’ve had calls from people looking to trade-up and looking to trade-down, and even from first-time buyers. We’ve a glut of viewings booked in,” Mr Sweeney says.

VERDICT: Foolproof location.