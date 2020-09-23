Location could be just the tonic for Model Farm Road home

The location of this €395,00 home means it is generating 'huge interest'
Location could be just the tonic for Model Farm Road home

Jalna on Laburnum Drive on Cork's Model Farm Road.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Catherine Shanahan

Model Farm Road, Cork

€395,000

Size

139 sq m/1495 sq ft

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

E1

"It’s a great house, but it does need a certain level of renovation"

There are less dramatic ways than a pandemic to end the daily stress of a work commute.

One of those is settling near your workplace and with just 200m separating ‘Jalna’ at 36A Laburnum Drive from the back entrance to Cork University Hospital, it looks the ideal spot for a hospital employee.

A short walk would also get you to University College Cork if academia is part of your brief, which it frequently is for medics.

Great location aside, ‘Jalna’s’ other attributes include a corner site in a quiet cul-de-sac, with limited passing traffic. The owner believes a detached home was originally planned for the site now occupied by Nos 36 and 36A, but such was the site size, that the builders thought better of it and built two semi-detached homes instead. 

While 36A was extended some decades ago with the addition of a south-facing lounge/sunroom, this could easily be extended further in light of the generous garden. “With planning permission, you could even add on a two-storey extension,” says Lawrence Sweeney, selling agent with Savills.

He adds that “it’s a great house, but it does need a certain level of renovation”.

Accommodation at this 139 sq m semi-D, built in the 1950s by Bradley Brothers, includes a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility, lounge and guest WC downstairs, as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

To the rear of the house is a detached garage and a storage shed.

Mr Sweeney says this could be converted into a home office — all the rage these days  — or a studio or workshop.

The €395,00 house is generating “huge interest” he says, because of its “brilliant location”. “You get lots of medics in this area or academics with a connection to the hospital. It could also appeal to parents whose kids are going to school in the city centre but are looking for somewhere peaceful.

“We’ve had calls from people looking to trade-up and looking to trade-down, and even from first-time buyers. We’ve a glut of viewings booked in,” Mr Sweeney says.

VERDICT: Foolproof location.

Read More

Fountainstown to Douglas: Four homes for less than €300,000

More in this section

Attractive East Cork four-bed has plenty of family space Fountainstown to Douglas: Four homes for less than €300,000
Glounthaune room with a view... of a heated indoor swimming pool Glounthaune room with a view... of a heated indoor swimming pool
Taking walk-in condition to new Heights Taking walk-in condition to new Heights
place: model farm road

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices