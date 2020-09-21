Fountainstown to Douglas: Four homes for less than €300,000

Ladysbridge, Co Cork €225,000

For its €225,000 asking price, No 37 Na Banta at Ladysbridge in East Cork is quite a substantial offering.

A modern three-storey, four-bed semi with a high B2 BER rating, it has quite close to 1,500 sq ft of living space.

37 Na Banta, Ladysbridge, Co Cork.

Shay Cronin of Cronin Wall Properties describes the standard of the décor as exceptional, noting that the Polish-Irish couple who have had it since new, have used stone cladding in the hallway, added a stove in the living room, upgraded the bathrooms and fitted attractive modern purple grey units in the kitchen.

The cladding in the hallway is unusual as are the traditional style timber doors with cast iron hinges and handles which are found throughout the house. The front room is tiled and has a stove in a stone-clad chimney breast and built-in shelving while the kitchen, with its purple-grey units and old-style doors, looks quite cottagey.

The ground floor also has a guest WC and a small utility room while the first floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom. Up on the top floor, there’s a master bedroom and another bathroom.

The property also has a low maintenance garden with patio, gravelled area and well-planted beds.

Located within a short walk from amenities in the village, the property is around ten kilometres from Midleton.

VERDICT: Attractive and unusual with plenty of space for family living.

Douglas, Cork €215,000

Busy viewings were expected this week at 8 Grange Park in Douglas, a mature mid-terrace, three-bed house with a guide of €215,000.

8 Grange Park, Douglas, Cork.

"It’s a well-maintained, owner-occupied property located within walking distance from Douglas village," says Barry Smith of James G Coughlan and Associates.

The mature, mid-terrace is well maintained.

Accommodation includes a kitchen with modern units, a utility room and a living and a dining room with oak flooring. The upstairs has a bathroom and three bedrooms.

Mr Smith says it offers good value for money.

VERDICT: At this price, in this location, is likely to attract strong first time buyer interest.

Carrigaline, Co Cork €270,000

This attractive three-bed end of terrace house at 25 Waterside, Kilmoney in Carrigaline has been causing quite a stir among first-time buyers.

25 Waterside, Kilmoney, Carrigaline, Co Cork.

“We’ve had good viewings and a little more than a week after we launched it on the market bidding has gone above the €270,000 asking price,’’ reveals auctioneer Michael Pigott revealing that all the interest has come from buyers in search of a first home.

Built in 2006 and owner-occupied by a couple who bought it new, it’s quite a spacious B3 energy rated house with over 1,200 sq ft of living space.

The property is in show house condition.

"It's in show house condition and has exceptionally good storage space as well a modern walnut kitchen with granite worktops and a raised decking area with glazed balustrades,’’ says Mr Pigott.

At the front, the house has an oak floored living room with built-in alcove units and a fireplace with a stove. At the rear is a tiled kitchen with walnut units and a built-in window seat. There’s also a guest WC and an area under the stairs with a built-in desk which is used as a study.

The first floor has a bathroom which for a little extra luxury has a Jacuzzi bath. The three bedrooms all have sliding wardrobe units and the largest one has an en suite.

Beyond the French doors in the kitchen, there’s a two-tier garden with a large paved patio and two sheds. A set of steps near the end of the garden lead up to a sheltered decking area.

Located at Castleheights, the property is two kilometres from the town centre.

VERDICT: Not likely to remain long on the market.

Fountainstown, Co Cork €220,000

Pretty on the outside but requiring total renovation on the inside, this cottage in Upper Fountainstown is new to the market with a guide of €220,000.

Fountainstown Cottage.

The key selling point is almost certainly its one-acre site according to selling agents Dennehy Auctioneers.

Located on an elevated site two kilometres from Fountainstown beach, it has a kitchen dining living room and three bedrooms.

VERDICT: Cottages on an acre have become quite rare so good interest is expected in this one.