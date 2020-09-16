New phase for Ballinglanna

With 100 homes out of 600 to be built already sold, and 35 sales complete with owners in situ, the Glanmire development Ballinglanna, being built by O’Flynn Group, is on course to be a housing ‘brand’ similar to the company’s previous schemes Mount Oval Village, in Cork’s Rochestown, and Old Quarter in Ballincollig.

So says Paul Hannon, New Homes Director with Sherry FitzGerald launching a new phase and house design, and as he describes the delivery of new builds on the hills above Glanmire as “being of regional importance” because of its scale and mix, as well as its kickstarting of new relief and access roads skirting Glanmire itself.

H2 end-of-terrace type at Butlers Green Ballinglanna.

Sherry Fitz is gearing up to release 30-plus homes in a new phase four section of 124 houses called Butler's Green, which will have a c 50:50 mix of ‘contemporary’ finished houses, plus a range of all sizes with brick exterior finishes, expected to prove popular.

The mix will include two-bed mid-terrace 860 sq ft homes (€262,500), three-bed mid-and end-terrace townhouses (1,066 sq ft-1,093 sq ft, priced at €310,000 to €322,500), and three- and four-bed semi-ds, of 1,281 sq ft (€355,000) to 1,438 sq ft at €387,500.

Also still left are some houses in the Mill View section, three-bed semis of 1,305 sq ft (Type L) starting from €310,000, at the upper end of the site, with an upside-down layout, with valley views, and with bridges from the kitchen to raised/split level gardens.

As with other, earlier phases since first released nearly one year ago, a band of buyers (eg, FTBs, divorced or separated persons, or those in negative equity) may qualify for the LIHAF incentive of €20,000 price reduction, managed by Cork County Council, along with the standard Government Help to Buy incentives.

for qualifying buyers.

There's been a fantastic appetite across all house types in the scheme.

Butler's Green launches September 19, and while initial builds will be accessed from the existing entrance through Church Green, they will connect at a later stage to the new distributor road that has been constructed from the main junction at the front of Ballinglanna to the Glanmire's existing Fernwood estate.

Sherry FitzGerald's Rachael O’Leary says "there's been a fantastic appetite across all house types and price levels, with a very positive demand across all markets with a particular emphasis on the first-time buyers and traders."

VERDICT: This hillside by Glanmire is rapidly and visibly changing.

Ballinglanna, Glanmire, Cork

€262,500-€387,500

Size: 861sq ft – 1,438 sq ft

Bedrooms: 2-4

Bathrooms: 2-3

BER: A2