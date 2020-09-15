Moves afoot at beautiful €550,000 Ballinspittle home

Elegant home should appeal to a broad church of buyers
Sunroom

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 19:28 PM
Catherine Shanahan

THERE’S movement afoot in Ballinspittle, not of the pilgrim-pulling statue-shimmying kind, but of a household keen for a self-build adventure.

That same household has had several adventures since buying 5 Kilmore Woods in 2005. After staying put for six years, they headed abroad for work reasons for the next seven, renting out the property. Upon their return, they did the house up again, sanding and varnishing American walnut floors, installing a Stovax stove, piping insulation into cavity walls to improve the energy rating and flooring the attic.  The makeover continued by way of new upstairs carpet, fresh coats of paint and new kitchen countertops.

Kilmore Woods
Kilmore Woods

Kilmore Woods was built in two phases by Screed Developments and No 5 was in the first phase. While the Property Price Register doesn’t extend back far enough to record its price at the time,  the most recent neighbouring sale, No 11, fetched €385,000 in 2016. No 5 comes to market for €550,000 and for that you will get the bones of 2,400 sq ft, spread across generous rooms, in an area where future proliferation of housing is unlikely given its proximity to Garrettstown Woods and Courcey Rovers GAA Club, which forms the boundary on one side of the development.

The current owners, originally from Dublin, initially rented in Kinsale having made the decision to quit the Capital but found it tricky enough to find a “decent four-bed family home” in the town.

“There were plenty of townhouses and semi-Ds, around Kinsale town, but not what we were looking for. That’s why we moved to Ballinspittle, less than a 10 minutes driveway,” the owner says.

Off the water,  there’s plenty on offer at the 200 hectare Garrettstown Wood on the edge of Ballinspittle Village, or at Ballycatteen Fort, where the armies of Deas-Mumhan (South Munster) defeated the Vikings, while further out the road is that infamous 5’ 8” concrete-cast Lourdes model, responsible for immortalising Ballinspittle.

Back in Kilmore Woods, the vision is less celestial but nonetheless enviable, where the partially stone-faced homes have an elegant architectural design and high-quality finishes, including No 5’s custom-built kitchen with quartz countertops, feature walnut island and cabinet unit.

Selling agent Josie Dinneen, auctioneer, points out the French doors that connect the kitchen to a light filled sunroom that leads to a south west facing patio and gardens that wrap around the house. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, two ensuite, and a floored attic, accessed via a folding Stira. A fourth guest bedroom, downstairs, has an adjoining shower room.

Ms Dinneen says the 0.22 acre plot, with landscaped gardens, “benefits from beautiful views of rolling hills in all directions”.

VERDICT: Making all the right moves. Terrific option for families looking to trade up. 

Kinsale, Co Cork 

€550,000 

Size: 219 sq m/2357 sq ft 

Bedrooms: 4 

Bathrooms: 4 

 BER: B3

