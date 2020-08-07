Something about 'Mary' near glitzy Glandore for €835,000

Since lockdown eased in June, we Irish have rediscovered our shoreline and coastline, hidden spots, busy beaches and our resurrecting towns coming back out of Covid-19 slumbers, July’s pretty mediocre weather notwithstanding.
Apart from the general increase in inquiry levels, there are some spectacular sales too, with West Cork leading the way.
They range from the c €5.5m paid by a European purchaser of the 153 acre Horse Island as a private sanctuary, after bids from a rival overseas high-net-worth individual, neither of whom got to set a foot on the island and see its seven houses because of Coronavirus quarantine strictures, to the ‘fortunes’ of a beachside bungalow near Rosscarbery.
Enter, at this point, Mary White’s cottage, with a steeper AMV of €835,000, and gloriously set by a shingle beach and a slipway at West Cork’s Carrigillihy, a skip along wildflower-strewn country lanes past a lake dotted with lilies, out from Union Hall and Glandore Harbour.
It’s been the family home of owners who are based in the UK, and who have now taken the decision to sell, and so it’s listed with estate agent Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy in Skibbereen, who’ve been ready to launch for sale for some time, and just now able to put it online, hitting websites just before the August Bank Holiday to whet the appetites of those who were holidaying in West Cork when thoughts turned to something a bit more permanent?
Carrying the name of a previous owner, Mary White’s Cottage is an extended, originally century-plus-year-old stone cottage which hugs one of the prettiest shorelines in diminutive Carrigillihy, which is probably home to not much more than two dozen other properties, a short haul away from busy Union Hall.
There’s no escaping the proximity of the sea, it laps up to the property’s 0.4 acre boundary, with a shingle beach either side, a wide crescent of stony, gently shelving beach by the main ‘strip’ (which is deserted 300 days of the year) and smaller, more private (though no beaches can be private, being public at least up to the high watermark,) plus there’s a slipway for launching small craft, fishing boats and dinghies to the side.
Read More
- Carrigillihy, Union Hall, West Cork
- €835,000
- 151 sq m (1,600 sq ft)
- : 3
- 2
- E2