Over 260 new homes proposed for Cork suburbs

Two major housing developments have been announced for suburbs of Cork city, with over 260 homes proposed between the two schemes.

Some 150 new houses are proposed for Blarney by developer Eoin Sheehan, and a further 113 are proposed for Ballincollig by Stonecrest Construction Limited.

The proposed development in Blarney would be located in the Monacnapa area, next to Sunberry Drive and just off the Blarney relief road. The project would be a mixture of 112 houses and 38 apartments.

The plans would offer a variety of dwellings, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units, which the developers claim will cater to a variety of future residents, ranging from those looking to get started with their first home to those with larger families.

Alongside the residential units proposed, the developers also plan on building a creche as well as landscaping works.

The development, which is located in the north-western side of Blarney town would also see an existing garage knocked.

The proposed site is within walking and cycling distance of Blarney town amenities, with developers saying that the nearest bus stop connection to the city centre is a 10-minute walk away.

They also claim the development would provide improved local road infrastructure for including pedestrians and cyclists.

Developers say the site will include a number of open spaces jotted throughout, with one large one in the centre, for the enjoyment of would-be residents.

Parking has also been considered, developers say, with 184 spaces including 18 for electric vehicles.

The proposed site of the development in Ballincollig is on Maglin Road. The site is located just north of the N22, south of the centre of Ballincollig and about 10km west of Cork city.

The development would include 59 two-storey houses, varying from four-bedroom units to two-bedroom units.

The houses would also be a mixture of detached and semi-detached, according to developers, Stonecrest Construction Limited.

An artist impressions of the proposed development of 150 new residential units in Monacnapa, Blarney.

An apartment complex, of between four and five storeys, will hold 54 apartments with a mixture of three-bed, two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartments.

The site will also include a recreation park and open space, which developers say will allow a protection area around the Ballincollig Castle, which is located near the proposed development. A creche would also be included in the development.

Access would come from an upgrade of the Maglin Road from its junction with Castle Road. The junction would also include pedestrian access and dedicated cycle paths.

To offset the loss of existing hedgerows and trees, a significant area of biodiversity enhancement to the south of the site to offset will be included in landscaping, the developers say.

Both schemes have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála as Strategic Housing Developments, the fast-track planning scheme for large housing developments. Decisions on both plans are due in early January 2021.

Separately, a decision is expected on another large apartment scheme in Ballincollig.

In June, O'Flynn Construction applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission for 123 new apartments in the Cork suburb.

The scheme, a mix of one and two-bed homes in three blocks, would be located on the Old Fort Road.

The development will also include a creche, gym, and 98 car parking spaces. The three blocks will range in height from three to six storeys.

A decision is due before the end of the month.