Planning granted for student accommodation near the Lough in Cork

Bandon Road

A proposal to increase the size of a student apartment development near the Lough in Cork city has been approved.

Development Lyonshall has now been granted planning for 554 student beds on the site, located on Bandon Road and include a portion of the land formerly owned by the Church of the Immaculate Conception. It also takes in a former joinery on the road.

It is the third increase in size of the project and incorporates new lands which have been purchased by the developer since it last increased the number of apartments associated with the scheme.

In January 2019, developer Lyonshall was granted planning permission for 57 apartments, with space for some 419 beds, representing an increase from a previously approved development of 49 apartments and some 350 beds, which had been greenlit by city planners in Aug 2018.

This latest approval by An Bord Pleanála increases the development to 81 apartments and 550-bed spaces.

Maryborough Ridge

Glenveagh Homes has been granted planning for almost 450 new homes on the southside of Cork city.

An Bord Pleanála has approved the Maryborough Ridge development, which includes 449 residential units in total and was submitted under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) fast-track planning system.

The project proposed the development of 315 two, three and four bed houses, as well as 46 duplex apartments and 88 apartments in blocks of three to five storeys.

The planning permission is subject to some 28 conditions, including the omission of two units and the relocation of others.

The proposal also included 631 car parking spaces and 800 bicycle spaces, with two access points being created from the existing Maryborough Ridge estate.

Drive-thru

McDonald's has been granted planning to turn one of its existing restaurants into a drive-thru facility.

Cork County Council has approved the plan for its branch at Junction 14 in Fermoy.

It includes a proposal to change the existing service access route to a drive thru laneway and all associated road markings, the installation of canopies, menu boards and new parking.

Kino redevelopment appeal

An objection has been lodged against plans to demolish an iconic Cork cinema and theatre.

A proposal to demolish Cork's Kino cinema and music venue to construct a new art space and student accommodation was granted conditional permission by Cork City Council in recent weeks.

Philip O’Connor had applied for permission to demolish the existing venue on Washington St to construct a new ground floor art house, consisting of a cinema and performing art space, which would facilitate art house movies and small performance art events. It would also support a café or bar.

Overhead, he proposed the construction of student accommodation, providing some 17-bed spaces. Outside the college term, the beds would be used for tourist or visitor accommodation, the application said. It also includes a roof garden terrace.

However, a third-party application has now blocked the scheme, which has been referred to An Bord Pleanála. A decision is now not due until the start of January 2021.

Cork Harbour development

Plans for major works at Belvelly Port Facility at Marino Point in Cobh have been delayed.

Several third party objections will see the matter referred to An Bord Pleanála, which is not due to rule on the scheme until December 2020.

Previously, planners at Cork County Council had approved plans to demolish buildings on the site and upgrade utility infrastructure.

The scheme involved the demolition of all existing derelict super structures, including the prill tower, concrete tanks, workshops, stores and office buildings.

There were also plans to infill the lagoon based on the north-east of the site, construct flood protection infrastructure and upgrade the site entrance.

Developers have also proposed a new railway connection on the eastern boundary and tree planting.

Blarney primary care

Blarney could be set to see a new primary care and retail centre.

New plans from JAW Asset Holdings Limited have proposed the construction of a new three-storey building providing the services.

Located at St Ann's Road, Monacnappa, Blarney, the centre would include five ground floor retail units as part of the three-storey primary care centre.

It would include reception and waiting areas, offices and consultation rooms, as well as staff spaces.

The project involves the demolition of an existing dwelling fronting onto St Ann's Road and the provision of a single-storey café at this location, and proposes the upgrade of the junction of the R617 and St Ann's Road.

The plans were lodged with Cork City Council in recent days, with a decision due by mid-October.

Kinsale solar farm

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has been granted a ten-year planning permission to build a 5MW solar farm on a site to the east of its Kinsale plant.

The electricity generated by the development will be used by the Lilly pharmaceutical plant.

It comprises photovoltaic panels on a mix of ground-mounted and ballasted frames, as well as boundary fencing, CCTV and support structures on an 8.8 hectare site.

Bandon distillery

A plan has been lodged to expand a distillery in Bandon.

Bandon Distillery Limited is seeking permission to develop a visitors centre at a site in the IDA Industrial Estate in Bandon, as well as for the installation of three silos and two cooling towers at the site.

Planners at Cork County Council are to consider the scheme.

Glanmire housing

A decision is forthcoming on a housing scheme in Glanmire.

DCN Developments is looking to increase the size of at Glashaboy View, Sallybrook.

They have applied for permission to construct 66 new homes and all associated amenities, including pedestrian access, parking and footpaths.

The proposal would replace an existing permission for 57 dwellings, which was previously approved by Cork County Council in 2018.

The decision is due in the coming days.