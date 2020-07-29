Planning notes: Revamped plans lodged for Moore's Hotel

The developers behind the planned revamp of the Moore's Hotel site in Cork city have lodged revamped plans.

Quakeside Ltd had previously been granted planning permission by Cork City Council for their development on Morrison's Quay, which included office and hotel space, as well as the conservation of a number of protected structures.

It focused on 9-14 Morrison’s Quay, 5-5A Fitton Street, 1 Keeffe Street, and adjoining lands backing onto Catherine and Keeffe Street.

However, the decision was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a third party.

Now, the developer has withdrawn that application and resubmitted revised plans to Cork City Council.

This new development proposes that the existing buildings at numbers 11, 12 and 13 Morrison's Quay will be conserved, modified and protected, as they are deemed protected structures with varied 19th-century facades. These will accommodate three new own door office buildings.

What was proposed to be a four to six-storey hotel development with 183 bedrooms has now shifted to a four to five-storey development with 187 rooms.

Just the ground floor of the new building fronting onto Catherine Street will be an office development, with hotel rooms above. In the previous application, it was proposed that the first and second floors would also incorporate office space.

Plans for 45 apartments have been lodged with Cork City Council.

Dennehys Cross Construction Ltd is seeking to demolish an existing disused garage premises to build four three-bed, 29 two-bed and 12 one-bed apartments in two blocks, one five and one six storey.

The buildings, on the site formerly known as, ‘Dennehys Cross Garage’, Model Farm Road, Cork are to be separated by an amenity courtyard.

Along the perimeter of the site, a circulation track is proposed “for quiet strolling and contemplation/meditation. The path is defined by stepping stones through the lawns and seating is provided at intervals along the route to facilitate stopping.” There is no provision for car parking.





Decision due on Tivoli housing scheme

A decision is due in the coming days on the redevelopment of a site at Tivoli in the east of Cork city.

The plan, from Rockspring Properties (Newport) Limited, proposes the construction of 19 houses and 14 apartments, with the apartments to comprise a five-storey block.

There will be a mix of property size in the development which, if approved, will be built in Glenmont Crest, Silversprings, Tivoli.





Plans lodged for North Main Street student block

Developers Bmor has formally lodged its plans for a student apartment block comprising 279 beds on North Main Street in Cork city.

First flagged by the Irish Examiner in May, the London-based developer has proposed 49 student apartments, two retail units and a coffee shop or restaurant on the former Munster Furniture Site, as well as 92, 95 and 96 North Main Street.

Under the plans, which have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála as a strategic housing development (SHD), Colman's Lane will remain accessible to the public during the day time but will be gated and require a fob to access it at night.





Developer appeals Limerick apartment refusal

The developer of a Limerick apartment block has appealed the local council's decision to refuse permission for their plan.

Limerick City & County Council rejected a proposal by El-Sub Ltd to build 14 two-bed apartments in Croom, Co Limerick.

They noted traffic as the reason for refusal as the proposed vehicular entrance to the development was 20 metres from the junction with the local authority road which, planners said, "would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard" as it could interfere with free-flowing traffic.

The developer has now appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála, with a decision due by mid-November.





200 homes planned for Castletroy, Limerick

Some 200 new residential properties have been proposed for Castletroy in Limerick.

Developer Lioncor, which is behind large housing developments in Cobh, Kilkenny and Galway, as well as the Castlebrook Manor scheme in Castletroy, Limerick, has lodged plans with An Bord Pleanála for planning under the strategic housing development fast track planning system.

The development proposes the construction of 200 residential units, including 85 houses, 34 duplex units and 81 apartments.

The apartments would be built in a four-storey block, while the remaining units would be two storey units with a mix of bedroom sizes.

The development also includes the construction of a section of the Castletroy Urban Greenway. This greenway has been approved by Limerick City and County Council.

Access to the housing estate would be from the Dublin Road, if it is approved.





Raise a glass! Killarney distillery plan approved

Killarney is set for another new craft distillery.

An Bord Pleanála has approved a plan by Killarney Distillers Limited to conserve and refurbish a derelict nineteenth century coach house, which is located within the curtilage of Aghadoe House, for reuse as a craft distillery.

The works include the reinstatement of the roof and the addition of a glazed canopy, the reinstatement of perimeter buildings, and works to conserve, repair and extend a stone wall which forms a boundary with Aghadoe House, as well as the construction of a multi-purpose event space, the addition of a maturation storage building and other infrastructure required to distil whiskey.

The plan had been appealed to An Bord Pleanála but its inspector recommended the scheme proceed.

Concerns had been raised in the appeal regarding its impact on biodiversity and heritage but, subject to 12 conditions, it can now proceed.





Clonakilty glamping plan

West Cork's camping options could be set for a boost.

Clonakilty Glamping and Self Catering Ltd has applied for permission to construct six glamping pods for short-term letting at Bealand East, Rossmore, Clonakilty.

The plan includes a hard-surface car park, and seeks to change an agricultural shed for use as self-catering facilities, including showers, toilets, laundry and reception.

Cork County Council is to consider the plans.





Permission granted for bar revamp

Ponderview Ltd has been granted planning permission to redevelop Cogan's Bar on Main Street in Carrigaline.

Their proposal involves amalgamating the bar with the existing two-storey office building at number 3 Cogan's Lane and will see the demolition of existing extensions to the bar and the construction of a new extension. It also sought permission for a change of use of the existing offices to act as a public house, meaning the bar is set to be enlarged.