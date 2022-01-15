Easter Rising medal awarded to Dr Kathleen Lynn up for auction

Easter Rising medal awarded to Dr Kathleen Lynn up for auction

Constance Markievicz and Kathleen Lynn at Earlsfort Terrace, circa December 1921-Jan 1922. Picture: Getty Images

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022
Des O’Sullivan

The Easter Rising medal awarded to Dr Kathleen Lynn — whose Treaty debate photo alongside Constance Markievicz was published in this paper last Saturday — comes up at Mullen's Collector's Cabinet auction in Bray on January 29. 

Dr Kathleen Lynn.
Influenced while studying medicine by the writings of James Connolly and the poverty of the Dublin slums, she joined the Irish Citizen Army as chief medical officer. 

Dr Lynn's Easter Rising medal.
Active in the Rising, she was imprisoned in Britain, became vice-president of Sinn Féin on her release and was on the run for much of the War of Independence. 

She was the driving force behind the establishment of Saint Ultan's Children's Hospital in Dublin in 1919. The medal is estimated at €20,000-€30,000.

Constance Markievicz and Kathleen Lynn at Earlsfort Terrace, circa December 1921-Jan 1922. Picture: Getty Images
The latest in the series of collectibles auctions at Mullen’s includes historical memorabilia, rare and antiquarian books, militaria, arms and armour, sporting memorabilia, model trains and toys.

<p>Silver Spence. </p>

Houseplant survival guide: How to look after your new plant 

