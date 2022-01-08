Antiques: Carrigaline vases and Killarney mirror fetch top prices 

A pair of Carrigaline baluster vases made €280, while a Killarney mirror made €4,000 at James Adam in Dublin
Antiques: Carrigaline vases and Killarney mirror fetch top prices 

This pair of Carrigaline baluster vases made a hammer price of €280 at James Adam.

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

Hang on to that piece of Carrigaline pottery lurking in the deepest recesses of wherever you store your stuff. 

A pair of Carrigaline baluster vases, each with an attractive blue undulating glaze and 23cm high, made €280 at the latest James Adam At Home sale in Dublin. 

From the late 1920s to the late 1970s Carrigaline Pottery produced large quantities of everyday striped tableware, as well as items for the tourist market.

This 19th-century Killarney mirror made €4,000 at James Adam.
This 19th-century Killarney mirror made €4,000 at James Adam.

A rare Irish Killarney work wall mirror made a hammer price of €4,000 over a top estimate of €600 at the same sale. 

The 19th-century bevelled glass mirror is in a classical Killarney wood frame with panels of interlinked shamrocks, oak leaves, acorns and marquetry landmarks.

More in this section

Winter solstice: How to care for houseplants during shorter days Winter solstice: How to care for houseplants during shorter days
Architecture's golden couple shaping spaces across the world Architecture's golden couple shaping spaces across the world
Revealed: The home interior colour trends for the new year  Revealed: The home interior colour trends for the new year 
#Unwind
<p>A New Caledonian crow, a type of crow that makes tools to reach food.</p>

Richard Collins: Crows aren't fools, some make and use tools while others judge us

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices