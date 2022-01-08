Antiques: Carrigaline vases and Killarney mirror fetch top prices 

Hang on to that piece of Carrigaline pottery lurking in the deepest recesses of wherever you store your stuff.
A pair of Carrigaline baluster vases, each with an attractive blue undulating glaze and 23cm high, made €280 at the latest James Adamsale in Dublin.
From the late 1920s to the late 1970s Carrigaline Pottery produced large quantities of everyday striped tableware, as well as items for the tourist market.
A rare Irish Killarney work wall mirror made a hammer price of €4,000 over a top estimate of €600 at the same sale.
The 19th-century bevelled glass mirror is in a classical Killarney wood frame with panels of interlinked shamrocks, oak leaves, acorns and marquetry landmarks.