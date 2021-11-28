Sky's the limit for Christmas gifts to suit every budget

IT’S exactly four weeks to Christmas Day so the pressure is really on. From less than €2 to over €100, here’s my pick of the gadget wild, design credible, touching and outright ridiculous gifts from the AW 2021 shelves both online and on the high-street.

Remember to watch those delivery times this close to the big day.

Alessi corkscrew

For something branded with a rich design history for the kitchen, you can’t go wrong with a flash of Alessi in their signature stainless or coated steel. The sommelier corkscrew, designed by Alessandro Mendini, is a pocket parrot that can peck off a bottle top or act as a classic bottle popper. These birdies should land in the area of €40-€50 depending on plumage colour, so be wary of high reseller ticket prices.

The sommelier corkscrew, designed by Alessandro Mendini, is a pocket-sized parrot-shaped corkscrew that can peck off a bottle top or act as a classic bottle popper. These birdies should land in the area of €40-€50

The Valerio Sommella Ribbon peeler, the Sfrido, is a lovely twist of steel at €29, or freshen things up with the nose-shaped Savon de Chef, a small, sensuous steel device that is rubbed through the hands under cool running water to remove the odours of everything from fish to garlic, €18. Pushing the price towards a coffee classic, you couldn’t do better than the trending Brutalist form of Pulcina espresso coffee maker, in a stepped burnished black, designed to deliver the ultimate hand-made espresso.

Designed by Michele De Lucchi, €60, eu.alessi.com

Smoking gun

Food smoking can be intimidating for the starter chef, but there are devices, including handy guns, that put the process right under the trigger finger. Using a cold process, the PolyScience Smoking Gun (for Sage) offers an 18-inch nozzle extender hose and two 0.5oz sample jars of PolyScience Hickory and Applewood smoking chips. It’s battery-powered and you can even take it outside to add a twist to cocktails.

Smoke won't get in your eyes, but it will infuse their food with mouth-watering nuances. Polyscience Smoking Gun (for Sage). Prices from €110, multiple suppliers.

Cold smoking is gentle on foods, so you can flavour delicate foods like ice cream, butters or cocktails as well as meats and cheese.

Look out for double-deals including a cloche that attaches to your smoker for a table-top unit. Prices from €110, sousvide.ie[/url.

Speaking of booze and technology. The rechargeable cork remover has become something of a staple for the executive kitchen counter, adding to your suave impact (impacted by fumbling apologies over the vino). The Cuisinart Wine Opener Style CW50 in a copper finish caught my eye lazing in its smart docking station.

Electrically powered, it can be used to open up to 80 bottles of wine in one evening. Yikes! To remove the foil casing from the bottle, just use the on-board foil cutter. Then simply place the wine opener over the bottle of wine.

Includes a date indicator and vacuum seal to keep unfinished wine fresh for longer and a date indicator for the original break-in. €49.90, suppliers include cookinglife.eu

Budding ideas

This is where I generally hop to Joseph-Joseph for a gadget or bit of resin storage genius, but this year I was underwhelmed. Let’s nip to Peleg, based in Tel Aviv, the creative hub of saucy young designer Shahar Peleg. His pieces have a lot of joy in them and are so well-priced, they make ideal stocking-stuffing that is both practical and uplifting.

He delivers stems you can use to make flower-napkin holders to sit in a vase out on the table, €16 for six, pigs and frogs that suck the yolk out of the egg, €14.86, and Sumo egg cups finished with a boiled body, €16.22 for two.

Peleg's magnetic set of four slender bud vases, float on the table secured with a base secreted under the tabletop, €40.54, propogandashop.eu.

My favourite this year? His magnetic set of four slender bud vases, that float on the table secured with a base secreted under the table-top, €40.54.

The delightful Clip-Purse, transforms any freezer or sandwich bag into a little snapping handbag, €9.45 for two. Suppliers include propagandashop.eu

Light up

Decorative pieces aimed at young adults and new home-makers, can be hard to find, and dodgy to decide upon with their taste in constant flux, but I say, go big or go home. The Star Wars Millennium Falcon Desk Lamp stands at 60cm tall, is adjustable and posable and will slot straight into any USB outlet.

Make them a study hero with The Star Wars Millennium Falcon Desk Lamp in an eco-friendly plastic stands at 60cm tall, €52, oxendales.ie.

In biodegradable BDP plastic, it won’t trigger cries of “toxic tat” and is idea to navigate the complex galaxy of the Junior Cert in their study area. Comes in a branded box. €52, suppliers include oxendales.ie

Dog days

Ikea, the Scandinavian house of cheap gift cheats should be carefully handled, but who could resist its Fatalig doggy vase with its ridiculous all-round primal pooch styling for a fiver.

Fatalig doggie vase, 15cm, €5, ikea.ie.

Channelling the 1970s vibe of 2022, Ikea has some arty mobiles back in stock including its Bauhaus-inclined Porjus, which could be floated out in any dull bit of eyeline, €10.

Ikea has some arty mobiles back in stock including its Bauhaus inclined Porjus, €10, ikea.ie.

Finally, have a look at Ikea’s throws, everyone can use one more, just keep in mind their existing schemes, €8-€59, ikea.com/ie

Playing the spoons

Wandering up St Patrick’s Street, with €10 dug into the bottom of a bag? Pick up six Flower spoons from Sostrene Grene.

Pick up six teaspoons from Sonstrene Grene. In a cherry blossom form with a choice of imprinted design to the bowl in a silver or gold finish, a set of six would make a delicate, delightful offering. €1.69 each, sostrenegrene.com.

In a cherry blossom form with a choice of imprinted design to the bowl in a silver or gold finish, a set of four would make a delicate, delightful offering. €1.69 each, sostrenegrene.com

Stocking stuffers

Kikkerland is another innovative brand supplying stocking stuffers to the world with a €15 person in-house design team. Their creations include a three-pack of terracotta collars to dress up any glass vase or large jam jar, €20. The Green Orb terracotta planter has no soil whatsoever, you simply add water to the inside and scatter seed like cress on its surface for a fluffy green feature in the kitchen or office.

These people love their laundry and include a brilliant Kitty Bag for delicates and socks, €13.50 or a set of Sock Monkeys that grab pairs during the cycle, set of 12, just €7.

The Stitch Your Own Clock, allows your friend to embroider their own clock face. Choose from four different designs or let them run wild. Includes the quartz clock mechanism with 4.25” long hand, (1) cap and (1) screw, €15, kikkerlandeu.com.

Paper pots

Little green fingers twitching to plant?

Little fingers and older green thumbs can whip up paper pots to take seedlings straight into the ground. Prices from €15 on Etsy.

Look for a paper plant-pot maker to use up newspaper waste from €15, sugru.com and Etsy.

Wild ways

Sticking with simple crafting, is yet another great product from Eat Sleep Doodle, a gorgeous, wildlife-themed tablecloth. While you’re busy around the kitchen or bonding with the kids, get out their water-soluble pens to colour in.

Wildlife tablecloth. Colour in and then wash out at 30C and start again. €28.95. Pen sets available from €7.95, eatsleepdoodle.eu.

Some adults will find this as relaxing and engrossing as a child would, so don’t discount it as a subtle invitation to meditative escape. When you’re finished, you can leave it as long as the cloth is clean or put it straight into a 30C wash and start again.

€28.95. Pen sets available from €7.95, eatsleepdoodle.eu

Smart tile

So, my favourite inexpensive present potential for this year? Well, I have to admit to being that person who can never, and I mean never find her phone/keys/credit card holder – I’m completely useless. Enter — The Tile, Bluetooth-enabled devices to attach to your things and then call on the free Tile app to find them.

For anyone who ever said 'where the (bleep) is my phone?' use the Tile app on iOS, Android or Windows to ring your Tile if itís nearby or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. From €21.99 ie.tile.com.

Use the Tile app on iOS, Android or Windows to ring your Tile if it's nearby or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. Double press the logo on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it's on silent.

When you’re outside of Bluetooth range, they can use the Tile app to view the Tile’s most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search. Upgrade to Tile Premium’s enhanced features and Smart Alerts notify you before they leave things behind.

Sets of tiles from €21.99, ie.tile.com.