Home makeover: 'Now there's space for dancing in the kitchen'

The televised makeover of a Co Wexford house intrigues because it throws a spotlight on how all householders need to own our own space and make design work for us.

The renovation team stripped away the wallpaper, peeling away the past, one layer at a time, as the homeowner Mary O'Brien and her buddies sorted and sent a lifetime of clutter on its way.

Mary always loved where she lived, but the family home she inherited from her parents was just not suited to her needs.

Mary's kitchen before....

Mary is a member of the tight-knit community of Bridgetown in Co Wexford, and a popular member of staff at Wexford Garda Station, where she has been a clerical officer since 1976.

As a little person, Mary’s had to adapt herself to a house that was never designed for her.

Tall kitchen units, a three-foot deep airing cupboard, and out-of-reach storage conspired to make the house cluttered and difficult to navigate.

“I’m bubbly and friendly and involved in things, but people probably don’t know that the clutter has gone beyond my control and I need help; everything’s too high for me,” said Mary.

“I do have a fear of change, I do have to be pushed a little.”

Mary’s home featured on Home Rescue: The Big Fix on RTÉ Two this Thursday night (November 18), where architect Róisín Murphy and builder Peter Finn and their team came up with a solution.

Róisín sat down with Mary at the outset. “Why am I here?” she asked.

And the interesting aspect of this home revamp was that it focused on the homeowner.

As innovative as Róisín’s plans to create a bespoke kitchen, a calm and contemplative bedroom, and a combined dressing room and walk-in wardrobe for Mary’s extensive collection of seasonal fashion were, it was the teasing out of Mary’s reasons for wanting the change and the sense of fun with her friends and family that were more compelling.

“I would just say, I’m little, I’m small, you know,” said Mary.

The kitchen, like pretty much all of the house, was not accessible, or workable, she pointed out.

Mary's kitchen after....

“What’s up there doesn’t come down too often,” said Mary, pointing at the out-of-reach cupboards. “It wasn’t designed for me.”

We watched as Mary lugged a step and step-ladder about to stow towels in the three-foot-deep hot-press, and perform other regular tasks.

“I suppose it’s normal for me,” she said. “I probably do a lot more walking than a normal person. I have adapted myself rather than getting the house adapted.

“Now I’m flying around, I’m not always going to be flying around, in 20 years’ time.”

Mary's house after....

Clutter is another feature that had crept in. “I like clothes, and I have too many clothes,” she added. “I don’t have enough storage.” But “rather than getting the ladder or step, it’s easy to just drop it”, she adds.

Mary has lived here since she was about three, added Róisín. “It’s her home, and it’s remained unchanged, like going back in time. She is irreverent and bouncy, but it feels like her parents Tom and Sheila’s house, it doesn’t feel like Mary’s house.”

Before....

But Mary was adamant about one element of design: “I don’t want it to be like a little dolls’ house — I don’t want it to look miniature.”

It was this comment that piqued Róisín’s interest — particularly as she wanted to create a bespoke design for the homeowner.

“She is very concerned about the judgements people might make,” said the architect, probing Mary about “silent ghosts and judges”.

Mary replied: “Some people would talk over me; look at who’s with me, and chat to them until I speak up. I’m normal, I’m just small.”

Róisín created a plan that hinges around an accessible kitchen as well as a restful bedroom, walk-in wardrobe space, and spare room.

The kitchen design “encompasses something I am really passionate about, universal design”, according to the architect.

After.....

In the decluttering tents, Mary was supported by her niece Róisín, sister Claire, and her cousin Maeve, but it was the homeowner herself who turned out to be the most efficient sorter on-site and ready, as she said, for her “new chapter”.

Units were modified, space was conjured up where none seemed to have existed, and the whole redesign was tailored to Mary’s requirements.

This was no ordinary fit-out, and the team swiftly realised that this extensive modification would take a lot more time than they had expected. There really is “something about Mary”, as so many family members friends and colleagues were eager to help out and heap praise on the homeowner.

Mary with her sorting pile outside her home.

There were cameo roles from everyone from the Garda superintendent at Mary’s workplace to the local priest Fr Pat and country music star Michael English, who were all keen to chat about their pal.

Mary's house after....

As for Mary’s verdict? “I’m moving forward now, it’s my house, it’s going to be more accessible for me, I’m going to enjoy it more, and never clutter it again.

After.....

“The whole kitchen is more accessible to me, and anyone of normal height could work in it — and there’s plenty of space for dancing.

“It’s like a new house I’m coming into — my house.”

Builder Peter added: “Country superstars, family friends, you name it, we’re all going to come here, because Mary is going to have a home she’s going to want to show off.”