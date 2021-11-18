Home makeover: 'Now there's space for dancing in the kitchen'

Róisín sat down with Mary at the outset. “Why am I here?” she asked.
The kitchen, like pretty much all of the house, was not accessible, or workable, she pointed out.
“Now I’m flying around, I’m not always going to be flying around, in 20 years’ time.”
Mary has lived here since she was about three, added Róisín. “It’s her home, and it’s remained unchanged, like going back in time. She is irreverent and bouncy, but it feels like her parents Tom and Sheila’s house, it doesn’t feel like Mary’s house.”
The kitchen design “encompasses something I am really passionate about, universal design”, according to the architect.
This was no ordinary fit-out, and the team swiftly realised that this extensive modification would take a lot more time than they had expected. There really is “something about Mary”, as so many family members friends and colleagues were eager to help out and heap praise on the homeowner.
There were cameo roles from everyone from the Garda superintendent at Mary’s workplace to the local priest Fr Pat and country music star Michael English, who were all keen to chat about their pal.
As for Mary’s verdict? “I’m moving forward now, it’s my house, it’s going to be more accessible for me, I’m going to enjoy it more, and never clutter it again.