Your guide to Christmas craft fairs for winter 2021

Buy early, they say, when it comes to Christmas shopping, and there’s certainly common sense in avoiding the Christmas week crush. But how about also buying better?
University College Cork, Western Road, Cork. T12 V1WH
Friday, November 12, 1pm-7pm; Saturday 13, 10am-6pm; Sunday 14, 11am-5pm
Christmas decorations by Mr Kite Designs from €5, to pendant lights by Alan Horgan Studio for €1,250
November 9, and from the UCC campus,
The River Lee Hotel, and cafés across Cork city.
The Glucksman with its award-winning architecture is set in the grounds of UCC’s campus where you can hang out and enjoy a coffee in the autumn sunshine.
Shanagarry, Co Cork, P25 FH67
November 19-21 and November 26-28. Friday 5pm-9pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm
Candles by Brookfield Farm from €10. Pottery for everyday use by Fermoyle Pottery from €15, children’s toys and Christmas decorations from €5
€6 per person, children under 12 are free
Make your own wired tree sculpture with artist Glenn Gibson. All equipment is supplied, with tickets available from www.ballymaloegrainstore.com. Children’s activities include candle making workshops, a Lego play area and a visit from Mrs Claus.
St Patrick’s Woollen Mills, Douglas, Cork, T12 H932
December 5 and 12, 10am-4pm
Handmade vintage-style glass decorations by Sophie Longwill, €15, to wood-turned platters and bowls by John O’Shea, €80
Free
Children are invited to sit and write a letter to Santa Claus and post it in the special post box with a direct line to the North Pole.”
RDS, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. D04 AK83
December 1-5, Wednesday to Friday, 10am-9pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 7pm
Irish art prints from €20, handmade ceramics from €15, alpaca wool throws from €215
Tickets on giftedfair.ie. Adults €12, OAPs €10. Children under 16 accompanied by parent/guardian are free (this does not apply to school groups). Group discounts are available for 10 or more if booked in advance of the show
The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium has over 100 artisan food producers, where shoppers can meet the experts and source festive goodies. Plus, The Sustainable Edit returns with a selection of eco-friendly makers across beauty, homeware, gifts and clothing.
