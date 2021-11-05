Your guide to Christmas craft fairs for winter 2021

Buy early, they say, when it comes to Christmas shopping, and there’s certainly common sense in avoiding the Christmas week crush. But how about also buying better?

November and December are the months for craft fairs popping up around the country, with an opportunity to get shopping done under one roof, support local producers and purchase sustainable products while enjoying a day out with plenty of coffee and cake pitstops.

To give you a steer as to what’s happening, here are some of the events and what you can expect to experience.

The Glucksman Craft + Design Fair runs from November 8-10. Picture: Clare Keogh

Glucksman Craft + Design Fair

Where: University College Cork, Western Road, Cork. T12 V1WH

When: Friday, November 12, 1pm-7pm; Saturday 13, 10am-6pm; Sunday 14, 11am-5pm

Price range: Christmas decorations by Mr Kite Designs from €5, to pendant lights by Alan Horgan Studio for €1,250

Entry: €5 to support the Glucksman’s artistic programme or free with their flyer which is available at the gallery until

November 9, and from the UCC campus,

The River Lee Hotel, and cafés across Cork city.

“There will be over 35 stands brimming with stunning hand-crafted products to be treasured in any home,” says Mathilde Corbineau, Glucksman’s retail and communication manager.

“Ceramic homeware, wooden bowls, lamps and lampshades, cushions, illustrations and prints, pendulum clocks and so much more.

“This year we have reduced the number of stands to offer a more enjoyable and safe experience for everybody.”

Added attraction: The Glucksman with its award-winning architecture is set in the grounds of UCC’s campus where you can hang out and enjoy a coffee in the autumn sunshine.

Emily Robyn Archer of Native Circles with her decorative birchwood wheels at Ballymaloe Craft Fair.

Ballymaloe Craft Fair

Where: Shanagarry, Co Cork, P25 FH67

When: November 19-21 and November 26-28. Friday 5pm-9pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm

Price range: Candles by Brookfield Farm from €10. Pottery for everyday use by Fermoyle Pottery from €15, children’s toys and Christmas decorations from €5

Entry: €6 per person, children under 12 are free

“We have 150 different stallholders each weekend,” says Bree Allen, festival manager, “ranging from macrame plant hangers and wall décor, candle makers, artists, photographers, furniture makers, food producers, brewers and distillers.”

Added attraction: Make your own wired tree sculpture with artist Glenn Gibson. All equipment is supplied, with tickets available from www.ballymaloegrainstore.com. Children’s activities include candle making workshops, a Lego play area and a visit from Mrs Claus.

Cork Craft & Design Magical Outdoor

Festive Craft & Food Market

Where: St Patrick’s Woollen Mills, Douglas, Cork, T12 H932

When: December 5 and 12, 10am-4pm

Price range: Handmade vintage-style glass decorations by Sophie Longwill, €15, to wood-turned platters and bowls by John O’Shea, €80

Entry: Free

Carol Walsh, manager at Cork Craft and Design, says: “Expect twinkling lights in the trees and the comforting smell of mulled wine, hot chocolate and cinnamon as Christmas kicks off in the Mills. All crafts at the market are made or designed in Cork. Every purchase from coffee to candles will be supporting local small business, which is still so important after the challenges of the past 18 months.”

Added attraction: Children are invited to sit and write a letter to Santa Claus and post it in the special post box with a direct line to the North Pole.”

Furniture and lamps by designer Patrick Casserly will be among the craft items for sale at Gifted at the RDS. Picture: Allen Kiely

Gifted: The Contemporary Craft & Design Fair

Where: RDS, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. D04 AK83

When: December 1-5, Wednesday to Friday, 10am-9pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 7pm

Price range: Irish art prints from €20, handmade ceramics from €15, alpaca wool throws from €215

Entry: Tickets on giftedfair.ie. Adults €12, OAPs €10. Children under 16 accompanied by parent/guardian are free (this does not apply to school groups). Group discounts are available for 10 or more if booked in advance of the show

“Gifted will feature over 300 designers, makers and artisan food producers selling a range of homewares including art, textiles, handmade ceramics, tableware, candles, throws and lighting,” says organiser Patrick O’Sullivan. “The annual fair is a huge boost to the independent creative sector and it is estimated that it generates enough business to keep most of the exhibitors busy for at least four months of the year.”

The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium has over 100 artisan food producers, where shoppers can meet the experts and source festive goodies. Plus, The Sustainable Edit returns with a selection of eco-friendly makers across beauty, homeware, gifts and clothing.