Check out stylish Irish console tables and contemporary art 

According to Christie’s there is an intriguing possibility that this remarkable pair of George II giltwood console tables could be Irish. A closely related pair was supplied to Marcus Beresford, 1st Earl of Tyrone (1694-1763) for his country seat at Curraghamore, Co Waterford, and Thomas Johnson’s
published in 1798 featured similar tree-form consoles.
The international autumn selling season gets underway in earnest this month. The major auction houses have been issuing previews of what to expect. Sotheby’s Contemporary Art evening sale in London on October 14, to coincide with the Frieze and Frieze Masters art fairs, will be headed by what they cheerfully describe as the most famous artwork of the 21st century, Banksy’s Love is in the Bin.
Global news and instant art history happened when Girl with a Balloon was shredded just after the hammer came down on a million-pound bid in 2018. It was then authenticated by Banksy and given a new title of Love is in the Bin.
Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Because it Hurts the Lungs (1986) will be a highlight at Christie’s live and livestreamed 20th/21st-century evening sale including Thinking Italian in London on October 15. The title of the work is taken from a cryptic quote by Leonardo: “Why the thunderbolt kills a (man and) does not wound him, and if the man blew his nose he would not die. Because it hurts the lungs”.