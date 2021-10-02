Check out stylish Irish console tables and contemporary art 

According to Christie’s there is an intriguing possibility that this remarkable pair of George II giltwood console tables could be Irish. A closely related pair was supplied to Marcus Beresford, 1st Earl of Tyrone (1694-1763) for his country seat at Curraghamore, Co Waterford, and Thomas Johnson’s

Influential Collection of Designs published in 1798 featured similar tree-form consoles.

These consoles come up at Christie’s Exceptional Sale in New York on October 13 with an estimate of $100,000-$150,000 (€85,3230-€127,985).

'Love is in the Bin' by Banksy at Sotheby's.

The international autumn selling season gets underway in earnest this month. The major auction houses have been issuing previews of what to expect. Sotheby’s Contemporary Art evening sale in London on October 14, to coincide with the Frieze and Frieze Masters art fairs, will be headed by what they cheerfully describe as the most famous artwork of the 21st century, Banksy’s Love is in the Bin.

Global news and instant art history happened when Girl with a Balloon was shredded just after the hammer came down on a million-pound bid in 2018. It was then authenticated by Banksy and given a new title of Love is in the Bin.

'Because it Hurts the Lungs' by Basquiat at Christie's.

The new owner decided the wise thing to do was bank on Banksy and kept it. It now comes to market with an estimate of between £4 million and £6 million (between €4.67 million and €7.01 million).

This is the dawning of the age of minorities and in what will be an undoubted shot in the arm for black transgender women artists MGM Resorts will sell its Picassos in Las Vegas on October 23 and build a new collection with a focus on diversity.

The art market of the future will feature artists from a more diverse range of backgrounds, particularly from groups who have been discriminated against.

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Because it Hurts the Lungs (1986) will be a highlight at Christie’s live and livestreamed 20th/21st-century evening sale including Thinking Italian in London on October 15. The title of the work is taken from a cryptic quote by Leonardo: “Why the thunderbolt kills a (man and) does not wound him, and if the man blew his nose he would not die. Because it hurts the lungs”.

'The Bridge at Aix en Provence' by Winston Churchill at Christie's.

Winston Churchill, whose Tower at Koutoubia Mosque sold for a record £8.3 m in March, will highlight Christie’s Modern British art evening auction in London on October 20. The Bridge at Aix en Provence was gifted to the Swiss paint manufacturer Willy Sax, who supplied Churchill with art materials and would become a lifelong friend. It is estimated at £1.5m-£2.5m (€1.75m-€2.92m).

As part of a global expansion Bonhams has just opened its first dedicated saleroom on the Continent at Rue de la Paix in the heart of the luxury district in Paris. There will be a sale of antiquities next Thursday (October 7). This will be followed one week later by a sale of post-war and contemporary art.