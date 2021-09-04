Diarmuid Gavin: Why gardens are among best places to display art

Five sprightly goats strutting their stuff in the St Luke’s area of Cork city may have stolen commuters’ hearts recently and days later it was the image of daredevil hares skiing in the same neighbourhood that captured the imagination of Diarmuid Gavin.
The hares and other fantastic creatures landed in the Victorian gardens at The Montenotte Hotel as part of an annual exhibition and celebration of Irish art and culture.
Now in its third year, the exhibition, aptly titled “Reawakening”, includes works by other prize-winning sculptors including Stephanie Hess, Anna Campbell and Mike Duhan.
“Our gardens have become our sanctuaries and we have been spending much more time enhancing and nurturing this space, relaxing and exploring our creative sides more than we ever have before,” he says.
Does Diarmuid find he gets to retreat to his garden more now, post-lockdown, than he did before the pandemic? “Up to Covid I mainly worked abroad — flying short hops or long distances from Ireland every few days,” he says.
Gardens are amongst the best places to display art,” says Diarmuid.
"The magic of displaying art outside is that its background and context is forever changing. Natural light changes through the day. During the evening and at night spotlights make sculptures the gardens primary focal points. And as our gardens mature more people realise the beauty and benefits of incorporating sculptures into garden scenes.”
