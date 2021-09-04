Antiques: Let's turn back time by 800 years at Howth Castle

FROM Booker mirrors to an original portrait of Jonathan Swift to a clock garniture gift from Marie-Antoinette and a pair of commodes attributed to James Hicks the Howth Castle sale by Fonsie Mealy next week promises to be a humdinger.

This auction of 800 years of history for the Gaisford-St Lawrence family and other important clients offers an appetising variety of antique furniture, art, ceramics, glass and all sorts of historic collectibles like a painted wooden model of HMS Victory, an 18th century Irish School relief of the legend of Grainne Uaile, a mourning dress worn by Queen Victoria and the Great Sword of Howth which has been in the St. Lawrence family for many generations.

One of a pair of c1738 carved giltwood and gesso side tables at the Howth Castle sale.

According to tradition, the sword was used by Sir Armoricus Tristram, who arrived at Howth with Sir John de Courcy in the year 1177 and commanded the Norman army which defeated the local inhabitants. A more sober assessment dates the sword to the late 15th century. It is estimated at €10,000-€15,000.

There will be viewing by appointment at the castle from noon to 5 pm on today, tomorrow and Monday and from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday. The auction, at 10.30 am next Wednesday and Thursday, will take place at the Grand Hotel, Malahide with admission subject to prevailing Covid conditions, and online.

The most expensively estimated lot, at €300,000-€400,000, is a unique full length portrait of Jonathan Swift painted in 1735 by Francis Bindon (1690-1765).

One of a pair of George II architectural pier mirrors by John Booker at the Howth Castle sale.

There is an estimate of €50,000-€70,000 on Bull by Moonlight by Roderic O'Conor and A Birds Eye View of Howth Castle attributed to William Van Der Hagen or Joseph Tudor is estimated at €40,000-€60,000. There are several Bruxelles and Flemish tapestries and an impressive set of prehistoric Giant Irish Elk antlers and skull.

Among a number of lots certain to attract international interest is a pair of Irish George II carved giltwood and gesso architectural mirrors attributed to John Booker. These are estimated at €50,000-€70,000. A c1738 pair of Irish giltwood and gesso carved side tables believed to have been supplied to the 14th Lord Howth come with an estimate of €30,000-€50,000.

A pair of satinwood and bow-fronted commodes attributed to James Hicks are estimated at €7,000-€9,000 and a mid-18th-century Irish side table is estimated at €8,000-€12,000. A magnificent Georgian mahogany dining table (€30,000-€40,000), a mid-18th-century Irish mahogany decanter stand (€20,000-€30,000) and a Gothic Revival side table or alter attributed to Pugin (€4,000-€6,000) are among other remarkable furniture lots.

A mid 18th century Irish mahogany decanter stand at Fonsie Mealy's Howth Castle sale.

A Louis XVI French ormolu mantel clock by Regnault of Paris with two matching candlesticks was a gift from Marie Antoinette to her lady in waiting Marie Therese de Barmont. Marie Antoinette was 14 at the time of her wedding in 1770, Marie Therese de Barmont was 13. The set is estimated at €4,000-€6,000.

There is silver and plate, militaria, ceramics, porcelain, glassware and some estimates are as low as €80. With more than 970 lots on the catalogue and this truly a sale with something for everyone. Lot 787 is a George IV silver gilt model of the Warwick Vase by Phillip Rundell, London 1820 (€8,000-€12,000), there are early Netherlandish School portraits of the Bishop of Meath George Montgomery and his wife Susan Steyning (€10,000-€15,000) and an early 19th-century Cantonese bowl and cover is ex the collection of the O'Briens at Dromoland Castle with an estimate of just €180-€220.

The clearance sale of Howth Castle will continue with the sale of the library on September 22 and 23. The castle has been home to the St. Lawrence family since the Norman Invasion. Since 1919 it has been held by the distraff heirs, the Gaisford-St Lawrences. In 2018 the family agreed to sell the castle, demesne and Ireland's Eye to the Tetrarch investment group who intend to develop a

hotel and a luxury resort. A seven-acre portion has been sold to Glenveagh Homes who plan to build 200 apartments.