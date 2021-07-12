TikTok's top hacks for cleaning carpets, drains, and kitchens 

A quick run around the living room with the Hoover no longer quite cuts it in these times, it seems.

How to give a carpet a good deep clean is the household hack TikTok users are most keen to unearth.

The rise of TikTok’s ‘CleanTok’ shows how quickly we've utilised the social media site to find tips on sprucing up our homes.

So, what secrets are people most keen to discover?

Cleaning carpets tops the list of TikTok views, followed by videos on how to clear drains.

Grout-cleaning videos came in at third place, followed by oven-cleaning, with videos on cleaning fridges the fifth most viewed.

The End of Tenancy Cleaning London company researched the cleaning videos on TikTok with the most views, to provide more expert comments on the household items we struggle to clean the most.

Cleaning carpets: 490,000,000 TikTok views

Washing into first place is cleaning carpets, with 490,00,000 views for #carpetcleaning.

Cleaning expert Ivan Ivanov from End of Tenancy Cleaning London has provided his top tips for cleaning carpets: “You should be vacuuming and using cleaning sprays once a week to keep them clean. Every three months, you should then think about hiring a carpet cleaning machine to avoid soaking and damaging the carpet, these are available at most DIY stores.”

Cleaning drains: 197,600,000

TikTok views Drains are particularly difficult to clean due to the fact we cannot see what is lurking below.

This often leads to them smelling and getting blocked.

Ivan said: “For a quick drain clean, put a dishwasher tablet over the top of the plug and run boiling water over the top of it so it dissolves. This should unblock some of the grime and leave it smelling fresh. Also, try to use drain unblocker regularly to get rid of any excess grime.”

Cleaning grout: 62,100,000 TikTok views

Grout grime is a common tile cleaning issue that leaves many of us stumped when it comes to cleaning. TikTok has shown us that by using toilet cleaner and a brush, it can come out in seconds.

Ivan Ivanov gave his top tip: “By using baking soda, vinegar, and a small grout brush, you can get the dirt out just as quick. Simply brush baking soda on the grout and make sure it is completely covered. Then spray over the vinegar, brush away and the chemical reaction from the vinegar and baking soda has done the work for you.”

Cleaning ovens: 40,000,000 TikTok views

Cleaning our ovens is a task that many of us leave as long as we can because it is seen as daunting. But it doesn’t need to be as difficult as we think.

Ivan said: “If you don’t have your typical oven cleaner to hand, try using your vacuum! This will get rid of any leftover charcoaled bits before scrubbing the dirt away. Cleaning the racks in the bath will allow you more space to clean than awkwardly in the sink. By filling a pan with water, lemon juice and two halves and placing in the oven until it begins to boil, you will also be able to scrub away the dirt quickly!”

Cleaning fridges: 16,600,000 TikTok views

Considering it is the storage space of the food we eat, ensuring that our fridges are safe and clean is of paramount importance.

Ivan's tip? “Remove all shelves and storage units and put the cold food in a cool box. Simply use a hot sponge and soap to rub off any gunk or stains of the shell of the fridge, paying particular attention to where the shelves lie. Then, spray with a multi-purpose cleaner and dry with a cloth. Remember to clean your condenser coils located at the back of the fridge as well. Turn off the fridge and hoover the coils to remove any dust.”