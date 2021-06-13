Garden Q&A: At what strength should I use copper sulphate?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: At what strength should I use copper sulphate?
Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 09:00

Question

I found some copper sulphate in a shed. I would like to use it on my box pyramids. How much water should I use per ounce of copper sulphate?

Answer

Copper sulphate is an excellent fungicide offering a broad spectrum of control. It should not however be used too freely or at the wrong strength. 

I would only recommend using it once per year. It depends in what form and at what content of copper, as to how to dilute it. 

What you will buy in a garden centre is labelled copper mixture and is a white powder. 

Apply this at the rate of 35 grammes per 1.5 litres. If you source it as bluestone which has a different strength then the recommended mixture is 50 grammes of copper sulphate mixed with 60 grammes washing soda and five litres of water.

•Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

More in this section

Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine
Experts share the old-fashioned cleaning hacks that work Experts share the old-fashioned cleaning hacks that work
Six ways to get your garden set for safe summer celebrations Six ways to get your garden set for safe summer celebrations
Garden Q&A: At what strength should I use copper sulphate?

€10k windfall for artist who converted shipping container 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices