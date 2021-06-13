Garden Q&A: At what strength should I use copper sulphate?

Question

I found some copper sulphate in a shed. I would like to use it on my box pyramids. How much water should I use per ounce of copper sulphate?

Answer

Copper sulphate is an excellent fungicide offering a broad spectrum of control. It should not however be used too freely or at the wrong strength.

I would only recommend using it once per year. It depends in what form and at what content of copper, as to how to dilute it.

What you will buy in a garden centre is labelled copper mixture and is a white powder.

Apply this at the rate of 35 grammes per 1.5 litres. If you source it as bluestone which has a different strength then the recommended mixture is 50 grammes of copper sulphate mixed with 60 grammes washing soda and five litres of water.

