Add pizzazz to the room outside with pizza ovens and barbecues

If the past weekend hasn’t given us a taste for indoor-outdoor living then we don’t know what will.

And we’re all rushing to put the final touches on getting those alfresco sitting and dining spaces ready for those long summer days.

The pizza oven company that has launched over 20 million pizzas worldwide, Ooni aims to make cooking pizzeria-quality pizza possible for every home cook.

Ooni Koda pizza oven.

Portable and pretty, its pizza ovens heat up fast to the exact same temperatures as professional ovens for cooking authentic pizza with bubbling, well-cooked toppings, a nicely charred base and a puffy crust.

It recently released a new wood pellet-powered pizza oven: Ooni Fyra, which streamlines wood-fired cooking with energy-efficient hardwood pellets for a no-nonsense cooking experience and maximum flavour.

Perfect for pizza lovers and those ready to take on wood-fired cooking with ease, Ooni Fyra is portable and easy to use. Simply set it up in your back garden or terrace, top it up with wood pellets and fire out delicious, authentic pizzas with a true wood-fired flavour!

With a two-part chimney plus a pellet burner and hopper that can be detached and stored inside the oven, Ooni Fyra is a cinch to pack away.

The outdoor oven brand has also unveiled a gas-powered oven to transform the way people cook pizza at home, Ooni Koda, which has been thoughtfully designed for those excited to create incredible pizza at home, without the fuss of maintaining a wood-burning fire.

The award-winning and sleek Koda reaches temperatures exceeding 500C, making delicious Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds.

See www.uk.ooni.com

Mini Kamado barbecue, €99.99.

FIRE UP THE BARBECUE

If a barbecue is on your radar, check out Aldi’s Mini Kamado Barbecue, €99.99, available as one of its special buys on Thursday, June 10.

This gunmetal and ceramic mini outdoor unit comes complete with temperature gauge and double-walled insulation.

Garden scatter cushions, Aldi, €7.99 each.

The barbecue is powder-coated steel hinge, bands, handle, chimney top, fire grate and steel stand. Includes a cooking grill and is ready to start cooking in 15 minutes You’ll also find a pizza maker, €32.99, in the middle aisle from the same date, ideal for cooking fresh, frozen or homemade pizzas up to 12 inches.

It includes top and bottom heating elements as well as auto temperature control. Each plate has its own on/off switch enabling the plates to be used at the same time or independently. It opens to 180C grill, has a built-in timer from 0-30 minutes, cool-touch handles and 35mm deep bottom plate.

Solar hanging bug lights, €5.99 each, Aldi.

And when the night falls: Check out Aldi’s solar hanging bug lights, €5.99 for four copper LEDs which create a stunning firefly lighting effect. Perfect for hanging from trees, shrubs or pergolas. Automatically illuminates at night. Available in pink, orange, green or blue.

Solar light bulb string lights, €7.99, Aldi.

Available from June 10, as is the Balloon Cloud, €12.99, which will help you create the perfect balloon display at your event, rattan detail jug and glasses, €8.99 each or per four-pack, garden scatter cushions, €7.99 each, and pest bamboo torches, €6.99 per two-pack.