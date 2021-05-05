Richard Collins: Sizing up life on an island

In Through the Looking-Glass, Alice participates in ‘the Red Queen’s race’. To stay in the same place on the chessboard, she has to keep running constantly. The Red Queen Hypothesis says that, like Alice, a species can’t rest on its evolutionary laurels; its survival depends on keeping abreast of developments taking place among co-evolving predators, prey and rivals.

Leigh Van Valen, the Chicago-based biologist who formulated the hypothesis, invented two related ones. According to his Law of Extinction, the likelihood of a species going to the wall is not related to how long the species has been in existence. His Island Rule, proposed in 1973, has been much debated; members of species living on islands tend to become either bigger or smaller, depending on the resources available.

The cow-sized elephants that lived on Malta and the pigmy mammoths of the Channel Islands were examples of ‘insular dwarfism’, while the dodo exhibited ‘insular gigantism’.

Pigeons, whose ancestors landed on the island of Mauritius about 10m years ago, found abundant food there and an absence of predators. No longer needing to fly, their descendants became almost as large as swans.

The rule applies also to reptiles; monitors on the Pacific island of Komodo are the world’s biggest lizards.

A giant extinct deer was, according to Georges Cuvier, "le plus célèbre de tous les ruminans fossiles". Although its range extended from the Atlantic to Lake Baikal, the largest skeletons were found in Ireland. It appeared around 450,000 years ago and survived into comparatively recent times, being depicted on the walls of the Chauvet and Lascaux caves. Individuals were alive in Russia until 5,700BC.

With its relatively brief sojourn on earth, therefore, the giant Irish deer obeyed the Law of Extinction. But was there a Red Queen factor in its demise?

A giant in every respect, the deer’s antlers were the largest ever to have evolved, so the food resources needed to grow a new set each year were enormous.

At the end of the last ice age, the climate changed radically in the northern hemisphere. Much of the habitat the deer required gave way to forest. The huge antlers became increasingly difficult to sustain and blocked the deer’s movement between trees. The giant failed to change its ways ahead of the forests.

Another Red Queen factor may have been the arrival of people. Lumbering giants, carrying antlers weighing up to 40kg, must have been easy prey to our ancestors.

However, one swallow does not a summer make. Other Irish creatures did not become either giants or dwarfs. So is the Island Rule valid?

Researchers at the University of Nijmegen have carried out an exhaustive examination of body size in vertebrates, comparing island-dwelling creatures with their mainland cousins. In a paper just published, they say that "Island Rule effects are widespread in mammals, birds and reptiles, but are less evident in amphibians, which tend mostly towards gigantism".

Small animals, they found, were prone to gigantism, while large ones were more likely to exhibit dwarfism. There were also "more pronounced effects in smaller, more remote islands for mammals and reptiles".