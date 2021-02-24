Snuggle up with statement sofas and Fairtrade flowers

We love this Snuggler from Meadows & Byrne. Cast your eye over the retro-modern design and note that it comes in three statement colours including this turmeric, old rose and teal in plush velvet with side cushions for comfort. It's €898 from www.meadowsandbyrne.com

Just because Valentine's is over, it doesn't mean you can't buy flowers — especially Fairtrade ones. Running from February 22–March 7, Aldi is supporting the establishment of sustainable farming communities, helping workers gain control over their futures, and promoting environmentally sound farming and production practices to ensure workers’ communities are protected.

Fairtrade Fortnite is an initiative that reminds shoppers that purchasing Fairtrade certified products benefits and protects the rights of farmers and workers in developing countries.

Aldi’s Fairtrade mixed flowers bouquet is €4.99, find out more at www.aldi.ie

Irish designer Orla Kiely has launched an exclusive homeware collection with Terrys.

The new range has been designed to combine the timeless style of her patterns with a warm and modern colour palette, including the much-loved Trio Stem, Early Bird and Kimono prints in contemporary colourways including Ochre, Rose Pink, Mediterranean Burnt Orange, and Dark Marine.

Prices start at €30, see www.terrysfabrics.co.uk

In the tech corner, this week is this very fancy Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ purifying fan heater. So, in winter, it heats the room up and in summer (remember summer?) it delivers powerful cooling and efficient purification.

It automatically detects indoor airborne particles and gases and simultaneously reports to the new LCD screen and Dyson Link app in real-time, encouraging wellbeing and maintaining comfort levels in the home. Lasers measure and identify fine particles.

Another sensor detects the amount of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), such as benzene and formaldehyde, and nitrogen dioxide present. Another sensor measures relative humidity and temperature.

As I said, fancy. It's €590.24 from www.dyson.ie

Ooh, a new perfume is such a treat. Keep an eye — and a nose — out for Marc Jacobs' spring launch, Daisy Eau So Intense.

It's a new, deeper interpretation of the original Daisy fragrance. Celebrated through a stunning gold bottle and global campaign feature supermodel Kaia Gerber, the multi-faceted scent is inspired by warm sunsets over lush fields of daisies.

Doesn't that sound dreamy?

Eau So Intense is available nationwide from the end of February. 50ml is €83 and stockists include Brown Thomas, Arnotts, McCauleys, Medicare, Lloyds and Hickeys.

Eskimo-3 is a family-owned business based in the West of Ireland. It's more important now than ever to prioritise our health.

Put self-care first this year and choose from its wide range of Eskimo-3 products rich in OMega-3 and Vitamin D to help boost heart health, cognitive functions and immunity.

Products are suitable for adults, teens and kids in liquid, capsules, and chewables.

A big hit in our house is the Chewable DHA+ it combines EPA and DHA, which are essential for eye and nerve health, learning and IQ, coordination, and mood.

I actually gobbled these myself, I need help in ALL those areas.

It's the only supplement I've ever tried that didn't taste of fish.

They are yummy, easy-to-swallow and chewable, and they come in a pack size of 27 chews. They are €16.45 and available in health stores and pharmacies nationwide, and at www.Eskimo3.ie

Es Naturally is an Irish-owned business producing handmade health and wellness products including; body oils, diffuser oil, sleep aids.

Douglas lady Ester Murray has featured in Wish/List lots of times, and she's back with her newest creations.

If you've been finding it difficult to sleep lately (haven't we all?) these gorgeous 100% natural and organic oils could help.

And we love that all Es Naturally packaging is eco-friendly and reusable.

This Beauty Sleep gift box is €35.

Did someone says Mother's Day. Cough. Find out more at www.esnaturally.com

Listen up, book lovers. There's a flash sale at Crawford Art Gallery on selected books for three months, with free delivery within Ireland and half-price delivery to international locations, if you want to send a gift to a buddy overseas.

Titles include Three Centuries of Irish Art, James Barry The Great Historical Painter, and Maritime Paintings of Cork, €40, which tells the story of Cork Harbour from the 17th century to the present day. See more at www.crawfordartgallery.ie