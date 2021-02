A particularly rare Irish £10 Ploughman’s note is estimated at £22,000-£26,000 (€25k-€28k) at Dix Noonan Webb’s live and online auction in London on Wednesday (February 24).

A rare Ploughman's Note from the Northern Bank at Dix Noonan Webb.

The Northern Bank note dated May 6, 1929 is being offered by a private collector at a sale of British, Irish and World Banknotes which features the only known example of a £50 note from the Belfast Banking Company Ltd.

This note, dated December 7, 1917, is estimated at £8,000-£10,000.

Die proofs for George Best commemorative £5 note at Dix Noonan Webb.

There will be much interest in the die proofs for Ulster Bank’s George Best commemorative £5 note dated November 25, 2006.

The proofs, part of the design process for the final note, are estimated at £400-£500 (€460-€570).

The George Best £5 note is the most popular commemorative banknote ever produced in the UK.

Founded in 1783, the Bank of Ireland was the first national bank in this country and a £1 note from its Westport branch dating from 1838 is estimated at £9,000-£11,000 (€10k-€12.6k).

Surviving pre-1850 notes are very rare. www.dnw.co.uk