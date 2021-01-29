'Why I never leave home without making my bed'

When renovating, we converted the previous master bedroom into a spacious luxurious spa-like bathroom. Being around water always relaxes, inspires and fills me with new ideas so whenever I find time to pour a hot bath and read a glossy magazine this is by far my favourite space to be in!
Areas that function well and tell your personal story are very important to me and this is how I’ve always approached my projects also.
I’d have to say a stunning antique chandelier I found about a decade ago in Florence, Italy. It was slightly damaged and we were able to get it repaired.
I’ve since had it replicated into a model that we’ve incorporated into our Ventura collection of lighting and we named in the Bella.
We recently worked on a project with Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews.
The full 360 renovation of their dream Irish home was created remotely.
Due to the pandemic the couple were unable to return to Dublin, so we worked via Zoom calls, virtual mood boards and sending samples directly to them in the UK.
It was a most enjoyable project and the full video of how we worked together virtually is available to view on our website.
- Arlene McIntyre is creative director of interior design company and bespoke furniture manufacturer Ventura Design, which she founded in 2005. Ventura Design’s showrooms are in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15, Deansgrange, Blackrock, Co Dublin, and the Design Centre East, Chelsea Harbour, London; www.ventura.ie and www.shop.ventura.ie +353 1 820 8480