'Why I never leave home without making my bed'

Where is your happy space at home?

I’m honestly happiest when sitting in front of the fireplace on our sofa in the evenings with some candles lit and enjoying a glass of wine. This for me is the perfect evening, and when I unwind most.

Your favourite room?

When we first bought our current home, it was a four-bedroom home and we converted into one with two large bedrooms. We felt having bigger and better-functioning larger rooms would be better for us rather than four smaller ones.

Arlene McIntyre.

When renovating, we converted the previous master bedroom into a spacious luxurious spa-like bathroom. Being around water always relaxes, inspires and fills me with new ideas so whenever I find time to pour a hot bath and read a glossy magazine this is by far my favourite space to be in!

Describe your interiors

I would always gravitate towards classic/modern or classic/contemporary. I’ve never really followed trends and love spaces that feel timeless and will definitely keep on giving for years to come.

Areas that function well and tell your personal story are very important to me and this is how I’ve always approached my projects also.

Best bargain ever for you?

I always love a bargain that has a good memory attached to it!

I’d have to say a stunning antique chandelier I found about a decade ago in Florence, Italy. It was slightly damaged and we were able to get it repaired.

I’ve since had it replicated into a model that we’ve incorporated into our Ventura collection of lighting and we named in the Bella.

Biggest extravagance in your home?

It would probably be a Harrison & Gil mirror by Christopher Guys in a gilded hand-carved frame. We’re soon moving house and I’m planning on putting it up in our newly designed offices in our studio. It’s another special piece with great memories behind it.

Ventura Design's London showroom.

Favourite household chore?

I’ve often read that making your bed can have powerful and positive effects on your day and it’s true! I never leave the house without making my bed — plus it’s lovely to come home to.

Least favourite task....

Ironing! Ironing is definitely a task I’m happy to pass on to someone else.

The living room in Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ new home in Howth. The full home renovation, from concept to completion, was carried out by Ventura Design. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski, 50 hzphotography

Are you a DIY whizz?

No, I’m personally not a good DIY person but I do make up very good lists of things that need doing, or finishing! I can’t bear seeing things unfinished or half done. There are never enough hours in the day so delegating has become the new norm for me. I’m a woman of many lists.

Cupboard must-have?

Each morning I love taking down a big large porcelain coffee cup to make my morning cuppa in. Good porcelain is a must for me.

Signature dish?

Linguine pasta with loads of good olive oil, parsley and crab meat. I could eat pasta every single day if allowed.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Picture: Leon Farrell

Who would be your ideal dinner-party guests?

Barack and Michelle Obama. I’d say they are great fun and would have wonderful stories to share.

What is the best advice you got at home growing up?

That the best lessons in life come through struggles. Go against the grain, never feel entitled to anything and always be grateful to those who have helped you.

Arlene McIntyre, right, with Millie Mackintosh, of Made in Chelsea, whose London home interior Arlene transformed.

What interiors advice would you give?

To avoid trends and invest in pieces that will stand the test of time.

What career/design advice would you give others inspired by you?

Real passion for design is being prepared to make many personal sacrifices, it doesn’t just happen between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Real passion in this business is to be prepared to let go of your comfort zone.

To work hard, put in long hours and make many sacrifices. It’s a tough business and can be very demanding. Interiors can be broken down into about 20% for creativity, 30% towards understanding people and 50% is about project management and problem-solving.

Ventura's renovations at Luttrellstown Castle Resort. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski

Favourite-ever project?

There have been a few! But to name just one would be a 10,000-square foot family home we worked on recently in the North of Ireland.

There was a giant galvanised slide which extended from the kiddies’ playroom on the second level to their swimming pool on the ground level.

It was an amazing home, but most importantly the family were so warm and lovely and this is always the best ingredient in creating a family home.

Do you feel home/interiors is more important than ever in these strange times?

Definitely. We have absolutely had a spike in home designs on foot of the pandemic. People and families are spending more time than ever in their homes and have had extra time to re-evaluate how their homes interiors look and function.

Vogue Williams.

We recently worked on a project with Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews.

The full 360 renovation of their dream Irish home was created remotely.

Due to the pandemic the couple were unable to return to Dublin, so we worked via Zoom calls, virtual mood boards and sending samples directly to them in the UK.

It was a most enjoyable project and the full video of how we worked together virtually is available to view on our website.

What keeps you awake at night?

I worry about loved ones, especially during this current crisis. I also always find it hard to sleep before a flight — even if it’s just to London. I guess I’m afraid I’ll miss the flight.