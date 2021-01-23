Check out the Irish art on auction this week 

The painting Donkey by Basil Blackshaw and Winter Solstice by Neville Johnson are among the highlights at Morgan O'Driscoll's first online art auction of 2021.

It gets underway on Monday (January 25) at 6.30 pm.

There is art by Evie Hone, Cecil Maguire, Hans Iten RUA and a pen and ink drawing by Jack B. Yeats among a broad selection of work.

The late Basil Blackshaw is celebrated for his studies of animals, especially horses.

Donkey by Basil Blackshaw at Morgan O'Driscoll's online sale.

Donkey is more unusual but fits very well into the very Irish themes that he made so much of. This one is estimated at €5,000-€7,000.

Neville Johnson's Winter Solstice is an oil-on-board from a private collection and is estimated at €4,000-€6,000.

The online catalogue lists 220 lots.