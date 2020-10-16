Velvet cushions, monochrome prints and eco pads in your pad 

Oh my God, I immediately checked my bank balance when I saw this AHalo Luxe sofa, above. It's my dream sofa, and following said bank check, it's going to stay the stuff of fantasy.

Behold the bewitching hand-tipped power corner group sofa in camel, €5,459, available exclusively at DFS. It's lush, it's leather, it'll last a lifetime, what more can I say? www.dfs.ie

The velvet trend is here just in time for the cosy autumn nights in. Love this Profil Aile cushion with a seriously cool Jean Cocteau graphic, from €170, available at Roche Bobois. www.roche-bobois.com/en-IE/

I'm very excited about Ikea's announcement this week — the stores in 27 countries, including Ireland, are offering to buy back unwanted furniture from customers. The new initiative — called Buy Back — is set to encourage us all to think about what they don’t need, rather than what they do need.

The furniture will be resold in stores as second-hand items, giving a second life to products. Circular economy, here we come. You'll get an Ikea voucher to spend in-store, which will have no expiry date, depending on the condition of the furniture traded in, you could get up to 50% of the original price. Find out more at www.ikea.com/ie/en/

On the Bathroom Shelf this week are these fabulous reusable cleansing pads from Irish company Jo Browne.

We haven't used cotton pads since we got them — just rinse and repeat, ladies! They're made from 100% organic bamboo and they come in a pack of six, they're lovely and soft and we really love the little mesh bag they come in — top tip, throw them all in the bag once a week and bung in the washing machine.

They're €9.95 for six, available online at https://jobrowne.com. Beauty and lifestyle stockists include Meadows and Byrne, Kilkenny stores also stock them.

My monochrome moment this week is courtesy of Damn Fine Print's collaboration with Irish contemporary artist Niall de Buitléar. Exploring printmaking from the perspective of a painter and sculptor, the work comprises three abstract screenprints, created in de Buitléar’s unique style through an intricate combination of hand drawing and print.

Pictured here are "Arches", "CrissCross" and "Crossover". They are all three colour hand-pulled screen prints 500 x 500mm, on 300gsm Somerset Velvet paper. They come in editions of 30, signed and numbered by the artist. €150 each. All works can be viewed in person at the studio shop in Stoneybatter D7 or online at www.damnfineprint.com.

This beautiful brushed cotton herringbone throw caught my eye. It's from Irish company White & Green, an organic Fairtrade cotton bed linen company run by Sari Winckworth and her daughters Rebecca and Danielle. Perfect for the season that's in it. €145, available at whiteandgreenhome.com/

Delighted to see Cork artist Éadaoin Glynn has released her latest collection, Moss Stories — and did it all live on Instagram from her dining room.

With galleries closed and exhibitions shuttered, Glynn, decided to get creative about how she showed her latest collection, she tells us she used her mobile phone to video paintings and chat about her work, live on Instagram.

The paintings and fine art prints are available on her website www.eadaoinglynn.com, pictured here is one of our favourites, The Light Within Us.