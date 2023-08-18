Wish List: Zap for a nap in a bed that James Bond would love

We source eight super-cool new and retro interiors buys to make our lives and living spaces that little bit more fun and fabulous
Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 13:58
Rita de Brún

They starred in Bond movies. Earlier than that, they featured in Popeye cartoons from the early 1950s. Now, with their space-making capabilities and sleek, contemporary looks, wall beds are back in vogue. 

This electric one’s particularly fancy: Being remote-controlled, the mere tap of a button zaps the bed to a wall — opening the space to other possibilities. 

Available in a variety of colours with optional extras of bookcases and foldaway dining tables, the discreet design belies the fact that behind this wall lies a hidden bed. The electric wall bed is €6,900 from BBT Furniture.

MIRROR, MIRROR

What fun we’d have if mirrors could talk and would, when addressed as "Mirror mirror on the wall", name "the fairest of them all". 

If this one was asked that question, it could rightly reply: "You’re looking at it." And who could argue? It is decidedly elegant, and at 252cm high, 148cm wide and 56cm deep, a magnificent size as well. 

Majestic in terms of its craftsmanship, design and beautiful mahogany wood, this looking glass must have reflected much that was interesting in the 1800s, 1900s and beyond. 

There would be tales to tell — if only this mirror could talk. This 19th-century mahogany cheval mirror is €4,600 from Yeats Country Antiques.

GRAPE EXPECTATIONS

Peel me a grape! How many times have you heard that? Usually, it’s said in jest. After all, there’s something about these fruits that inspire hedonism. 

In Roman times, grapes were plucked from the stem with bare fingers. Bacchus would likely have approved. But 19th-century Victorians did not. Hence, grape scissors were created. 

Crafted in sterling silver, this pair is dated 1932 and has a high polish finish. The Sheffield silver grape scissors are €495 from Weir & Sons.

GLOW TABLE

A sensory room that provides a calm environment in which to relax and develop the senses is a valuable space in any home. 

This table, which is suitable for children aged three years and over, lights up, changes colour and glows. It delivers a trio of assets — light, colour and wonder — in a delightfully captivating and sensual way. 

The colour-changing glow table is €516.54 from Ease, Kilkenny.

RETRO SOAP DISH

It went missing for a while, but the humble soap bar is back — and now as a shampoo too. 

An eco-friendly choice, it uses far less energy to produce and package and way less soap per hand wash, than its liquid counterparts. We like the cleverly crafted deep grooves on this pottery soap dish. They’re the perfect surface upon which soap bars can prettily perch. 

Handmade in West Cork, by Helen Ennis, the retro soap dish is 3cm x 11cm and priced at €14 from Dunbeacon Pottery.

CABINET CHOICE

"A place for everything, everything in its place." So said Mrs Isabella Beeton. Or Benjamin Franklin. Or perhaps neither. 

Irrespective of who said it first or even at all, it’s a habit to live by.

If chaos and disorder are to be avoided. This is a great cabinet. At 100cm x 43cm x 210cm, it has four doors and plentiful storage. This charming cabinetry is €2,079 from Mylestone Interiors.

WALL VASE

Handmade by Grace Brennan in kiln-formed glass, this vase will hang in your window and let the light shine through. It also looks great on a wall. 

You can fill the glass pouch with water to display scented posies from your garden. Or opt for dried flowers, or scented garden reeds instead. It’s priced at €50 from King’s Forge Glass.

CHAISE CHIC

With its woven rattan back, this chaise is a joy to behold. 

In this piece, velvet and rattan are a winning combination: The steel grey, velvet cushions complement the graceful lines of the stylish chaise. 

The Storm Wallace Chaise is €2,495 from The White Room, Kenmare and Dingle.

