Diamond and sapphire ring from private Kinsale collection 

A late 19th-century walnut combination dressing table and work table is among the antique furniture highlights at Hegarty's August live online auction which takes place on Tuesday.
The cabinet, adorned with open fretwork with delicate scrolling and foliate detail, is estimated at €1,000-€1,500.
A William IV specimen table is estimated at €2,500-€3,500 and a pair of William IV armchairs have an estimate of €900-€1,000.
The sale offers more than 250 lots of art, furniture and collectibles from a private collection in Kinsale.
There is an oil on board by Arthur Maderson titled Autumn Sunlight, a watercolour of Cork Docklands by Norma Healy and an oil on canvas by Martin Stone, Gorsefire.
Collectibles include a pair of cold-painted bronze pheasants by the Austrian Franz Bergman (1898-1963) and a pair of brass ornaments in the form of cannons.
An art deco-inspired Ceylon sapphire and diamond cluster ring is estimated at €6,500-€8,500.