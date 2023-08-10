RTÉ's Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy set off on quest 

We're looking forward to tuning into season four of RTÉ’swhen co-presenters Maggie Molloy and columnist Kieran McCarthy embark on another mission to find Ireland’s most reasonably priced properties.
This time around, the show not only showcases affordable homes but also introduces the Vacant Property Refurbishment and derelict property grant schemes available, aimed at assisting buyers in finding their “forever” home.
From charming country cottages to timeless terraced townhouses, Maggie and building engineer Kieran head off in search of hidden gems with tremendous potential for budget-conscious buyers.
Amidst the soaring house prices, the duo shows how countless opportunities await those who are willing to explore these often-overlooked properties.
Their whistle-stop tour takes in Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Clare, Galway, Wexford, Offaly, Galway and Limerick.
- Series 4 of 'Cheap Irish Homes' will be broadcast from September 7, at 7pm on RTÉ One