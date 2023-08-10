RTÉ's Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy set off on quest 

We're looking forward to tuning into season four of RTÉ’s Cheap Irish Homes when co-presenters Maggie Molloy and Irish Examiner Property & Home columnist Kieran McCarthy embark on another mission to find Ireland’s most reasonably priced properties.

This time around, the show not only showcases affordable homes but also introduces the Vacant Property Refurbishment and derelict property grant schemes available, aimed at assisting buyers in finding their “forever” home.