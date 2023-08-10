RTÉ's Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy set off on quest 

Kieran McCarthy and Maggie Molloy.

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 18:45
Eve Kelliher

We're looking forward to tuning into season four of RTÉ’s Cheap Irish Homes when co-presenters Maggie Molloy and Irish Examiner Property & Home columnist Kieran McCarthy embark on another mission to find Ireland’s most reasonably priced properties.

This time around, the show not only showcases affordable homes but also introduces the Vacant Property Refurbishment and derelict property grant schemes available, aimed at assisting buyers in finding their “forever” home.

From charming country cottages to timeless terraced townhouses, Maggie and building engineer Kieran head off in search of hidden gems with tremendous potential for budget-conscious buyers.

Kieran McCarthy and Maggie Molloy joined by sisters Nicole and Megan O'Connor on episode two.
Amidst the soaring house prices, the duo shows how countless opportunities await those who are willing to explore these often-overlooked properties. 

Cheap Irish Homes co-presenter Maggie Molloy.
Their whistle-stop tour takes in Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Clare, Galway, Wexford, Offaly, Galway and Limerick.

  • Series 4 of 'Cheap Irish Homes' will be broadcast from September 7, at 7pm on RTÉ One

<p>Just go for it is Jennifer Sheahan's advice for anyone considering a similar micro-camper or van conversion project. File picture</p>

Tiny house on the move Q&A: I'd like a micro-camper conversion

