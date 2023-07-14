Top online resources to know when building, buying or renovating your home

Looking for your local authority conservation officer? Seeking grants for installing a fully accessible shower or bathroom? Or are you making that first approach to a planning issue? Citizens Information provides a free, impartial gateway when exploring a whole range of issues.
Beyond the property portals showing buildings and land for sale, there are two sites familiar to anyone in the property game.
If you have a question regarding boundaries, this is a first stop; landdirect.ie.
Building or retrofitting energy-centred improvements, the SEAI presents a comprehensive guide to carrying out efficiency upgrades and securing up to €35,000 of grant assistance to do it.
It is also the home of the invaluable SEAI register of installers/suppliers you must contract in order to access the grant aid whether using independent grant aid, certain free grant areas for social welfare recipients, or the One-Stop-Shop deep-retrofit mechanism; seai.ie.
A vital and ridiculously simple free folio of tools for visualising your project, and increasingly offered by major interiors suppliers including Dulux and major floor suppliers like Egger. Take pictures of extant rooms with your mobile device, or upload from stored files, and see room colours, furnishings and second-fix elements merge into your setting. Ikea Place lets you virtually “place” Ikea products in your space. ikea.ie.
Super-easy, some of these tools are app-based, others (based on Roomvo, for instance) work with just a few clicks, allowing you to save and share the results via messaging and email. Some 4D theatre-based, walk-through services have just arrived, with Versatile and World of Tiles virtual reality spaces showcasing in Dublin; versatile.ie, worldoftiles.ie.
Interior designers don’t have to cost the Earth. For broad strokes (otherwise contract in a dedicated guy or gal), don’t ignore the potential of the inhouse design team on the high street for your bathroom/kitchen or living spaces.
For just €49 at EZ-Living (nipped off your invoice if you buy some pieces), meet with an interior designer in your home, discuss creative, cost-effective solutions to achieve your goals, consider paint colour schemes, work with the pieces you own and love, with a suggested, customised product list to deliver your highly personal style; ezlivingfurniture.ie.
The only people in Ireland authorised to use the title of architect are registered with the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland.
Find professionals in your neck of the woods, then explore further by linking to the dedicated website before making a call for an initial consultation. Search by name, location, area of expertise, or services offered.
Structural engineers (a division of civil engineering) are almost always employed as consultants to handle structural calculations and aspects of an architect’s design.
You do not have to engage an architect to build your home or extension, and many engineers will have sufficient design skills to deliver a functional, attractive space, fully compliant with the rigours of the planning authority and building regulations.
There are also resources when it comes to free or cheap digital management tools. There’s no substitute for experience, but spreadsheets are infinitely useful for anyone injecting new life into their house with a full or partial renovation, or for the self-builder who is truly, deeply engaged and saving money with sweat equity.
Beyond firms and individuals favoured by your architect, supervising builder or engineer, you want experienced, tax-compliant, insured, reputable, and reviewed people appropriate to the job (available in a reasonable timeframe).
There are two sites to search for trades based on a simple job submission form. With Online Tradesmen, you engage with professionals by giving a description of the job type and scope, even adding photos of your job site or repair for more accurate replies. Your anonymity is an attractive element.
Houzz is an aesthetically fertile platform beloved of amateurs and vintage decorators alike. It connects homeowners and home professionals with the best tools, resources and vendors, and delivers a free photography lookbook; houzz.ie.