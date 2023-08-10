Will Netflix's Hack My Home inspire us to transform our own living spaces?

Have you noticed how everything is a hack these days when it comes to doing jobs in the home?
So, when the American interiors show Hack My Home screened on Netflix I was happy to soak up what I thought would be handy tips and tricks in the spirit of have-a-go-yourself.
But like lots of homeowners who think they’re cramped, the Westbrooks simply aren’t using their space efficiently, including a large, underutilised basement.
Enter the design professionals and it quickly becomes apparent that the amateur nature of hacks will not resolve these problems. Big-time creativity is unleashed in storage solutions integrating electronics and computer screens hidden in custom-designed and built furniture, and innovative storage solutions, often mobile and motorised to divide spaces and open them up again as necessary.
It might have felt exciting and adventurous as a child to want a cool loft bedroom, but the reality for the growing girls is no personal space and inadequate storage and functionality despite Paul doing hacks to try to make this unusual space work, including installing a second bathroom himself.
It transpires Netflix paid for everything, confirmed by episode two’s homeowner Jen Chan, who posted on her Instagram account, “They paid for everything including housing while we were out of the home.”
Episode seven’s collapsible staircase is Freddie’s work, installed to climb to a bedroom made from clawing space out of a double-height ceiling, and then unobtrusively folding widthways against a wall. Homeowner Elizabeth Norris exclaims, “It’s a work of art.”
