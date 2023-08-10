Top houseplants to boost your wellbeing in the home or office

 Louise Ryan of Sunfleck, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, gives her expert advice on choosing plants for your home or workplace
Top houseplants to boost your wellbeing in the home or office

Adding plants to your workspace can spark creativity, fight fatigue and promote focus. Ask your plant seller to show you plants with indicated talents in helping productivity, including soft leafy varieties and succulents with rhythmic leaf patterns showing the classic Fibonacci sequence. Picture: iStock

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 09:43
Kya deLongchamps

Prayer plant/pink stripe — Calathea ornata 

Move it all day long and it will be fine. It can flower, it delivers that lovely jungle feel and will thrive in the living room, kitchen, bedroom or workspace. 

The prayer plant/pink stripe or Calathea ornata. 
The prayer plant/pink stripe or Calathea ornata. 

It offers beautiful patterns to increase productivity and attentiveness and to enhance any ambient space.

Hoya linearis 

A hanging/trailing plant with furry long leaves on long stems, also known as the green curtain. This is the single best plant to soften edges and corners for relaxation and calm in a bright space. With their waxy leaves, Hoyas are really in at the moment.

Ponytail palm — Beaucarnea recurvata 

This is a slow-growing little tree with palm-like leaves on top, perfect for a desktop or as a bedside-locker plant. It needs minimal care, and is perfect to add interest and boost mood in a workspace or on a little shelf in a home.

FOR MINIMAL CARE AND LIGHT

Snake plants — Dracaena trifasciata and Dragon trees — Dracaena marginata 

Both of these thrive on (a little) neglect.

Snake plants offer a wonderful, sculptural quality and colours. They have lovely clean lines and that architectural look people crave, but they need minimal watering and are super-easy to look after.

TRENDING CLASSICS

Cheese plant — Monstera adansonii

So impactful right away, it is a good starter plant. 

The impactful cheese plant.
The impactful cheese plant.

Cheese plants have that jungle quality, dramatic foliage and regularly have new leaves appearing.

Philodendron scanden (green) 

This is another great beginner plant and old favourite as it’s a doddle to care for and doesn’t take up much room. Very showy trailing over kitchen cupboards or hanging around your bed-head. They are considered a top air purifier too.

In trending plants, I expected the interest to wither, but air plants are requested constantly. They don’t need any soil and can suit difficult areas. Beyond that, it depends if you are starting out or if you are a collector or even a serious collector. Special orders are always possible from a good plant retailer.

More in this section

Ikea opens mobile pick-up points in Counties Cork, Limerick and Galway Ikea opens mobile pick-up points in Counties Cork, Limerick and Galway
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s California home — now available to rent on Airbnb Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s California home — now available to rent on Airbnb
Susannah Constantine: Save money and energy on laundry Susannah Constantine: Save money and energy on laundry
Unwind#Home - Interiors#Home - Gardening
<p>Subtle by Colourtrend has both brown and grey undertones, which works everywhere, says Jennifer. It's shown here in her living area. Picture: Moya Nolan</p>

S Jennifer Sheahan: Undertones are key to perfect paint colours

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd