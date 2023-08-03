Ikea opens mobile pick-up points in Counties Cork, Limerick and Galway

Good news for fans of Ikea — the Swedish furniture retailer is launching six new mobile pick-up points across Ireland in collaboration with Tesco Ireland within select Tesco car parks.

The mobile pick-up points at Youghal, Co Cork, Newcastle West in Co Limerick, and Ballinasloe in Galway will open this week, tomorrow, Friday, August 4, followed by a gradual rollout of three further sites in the coming weeks in Tesco Tramore in Waterford, Tesco Clonmel in Tipperary and Tesco Distillery Road in Wexford.

Ikea says it is collaborating with Tesco Ireland to launch the new “pick-up points” to “expand its offering, providing customers with more convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across the country”.

Ikea's Nytillverkad collection, unveiled this summer.

The mobile pick-up points, located within select Tesco car parks, allow customers to collect their Ikea order for free on orders over €200 or €15 for orders below €200.

A gradual rollout means three further sites will go live in the coming weeks in Tesco Tramore in Waterford, Tesco Clonmel in Tipperary and Tesco Distillery Road in Wexford.

This follows a pilot run of three locations in Cork, Louth and Kildare, which opened earlier this year.

In May, Ikea announced a pilot run of three mobile pick-up points located in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, Drogheda, Co Louth, and Naas in Co Kildare.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Ikea’s commitment to investing and expanding its presence in Ireland, according to Ikea.

Ikea's first-ever store, in Sweden, now the Ikea Museum.

When placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the collection service for their local Tesco.

Following signage within the Tesco car parks, customers will arrive at a designated pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver who will hand their order over to them.

Martyn Allan, market manager in Ireland, says: "Collaborating with Tesco Ireland to test-and-trial convenient, accessible, and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us. We’re also delighted to finally be able to provide a free delivery option for customers for orders over €200. This partnership acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring Ikea closer to more people."

The second drop of Ikea's Nytillverkad collection, available October 2023.

Arlene Maguire, head of property acquisitions and asset management, Tesco Ireland, said: “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with Ikea Ireland to introduce new pick-up points in more of our car parks across the country. Some months into this partnership, we are seeing just how convenient this offering is for customers, who are pairing picking up their Ikea order with doing their weekly shop or picking up their Click + Collect order."

Earlier this year, Ikea unveiled its first customer distribution centre in west Dublin. The 450,000-square-foot facility will create 120 jobs and enable Ikea to process online orders directly from Ireland, resulting in increased product availability and significantly reduced delivery times, says Ikea.

In addition to the new facility, Ikea has opened its latest plan and order point in Cork's Douglas Village Shopping Centre, marking the fourth Ikea plan and order point to open in Ireland within the past 12 months. The new facility will join the existing locations in Drogheda, Naas, and St Stephen's Green, with more planned to open by the end of the year.