Wish List: Creative fun, cool art, and Moroccan-themed lights

We're all excited about the announcement of events for Cork Craft Month throughout August. It started in style at the opening Craft Fair in Cork’s Marina Market last week.

This month promises a diverse line-up of over 79 workshops and exhibitions, including masterclasses, artist talks, trails and demonstrations across three central locations, Benchspace studio in Cork City, Kilcoe Studio in Ballydehob, and Greywood Arts in Killeagh. Cork Craft & Design’s member shop at St Patrick’s Mills in Douglas will also be open, where visitors can purchase handcrafted items ranging from woodwork and ceramics to glass and textiles, while Douglas Village Shopping Centre will be the setting for the celebration of works made by Cork-based makers committed to creating exceptional, functional items, central to home-life.

On the Pig's Back café, also at St Patrick’s Woollen Mills, will play host to a beautiful selection of local craft pieces, displayed in celebration of Cork Craft Month.

For the full programme of events on corkcraftanddesign.com. In this photo by Darragh Kane are Paul Murphy, the Mindful Maker, Orla O’Regan, Orla O Visual and Niamh Morrison HEN Jewellery in the Cork Craft and Design store in the Douglas Wooden Mills.

TAKE A SEAT

Behold the Space 2100 recliner chair — with clean lines and a sleek design, the adjustable footstool and back allow for superior comfort when enjoying a good book or cup of coffee in your favourite room. Ekornes has been a proud partner of Caseys Furniture for over 20 years, and we can see why. Since being established in 1934, Ekornes is known for its Stressless brand of innovative comfort recliner chairs.

This was €1755 and at the time of typing is on sale for €1299. See www.caseys.ie/space-2100-recliner-chair-whiskey for more details or visit Caseys in Cork or Limerick.

IN THE SWIM

It's a bowl with ducks — do I need to say anymore? All right then, designed with functionality and style in mind, this oval mango wood dish from Newbridge Silverware is natural and durable — as long as you don't drown it in water, it's wipe-clean only.

These silver-toned cuties don't want to be ducked. It's €95 from stores nationwide and www.newbridgesilverware.com/en.

LIGHT UP

The Range has some cool Moroccan-themed lighting options at the moment, this dome-style has a beautifully curved frame with a cut-out pattern that allows light to escape from every angle. Finished in regal gold, it's €34.99 in-store at Eastgate Retail Park in Little Island in Cork, or online, see www.therange.co.uk/.

CUTE AS A BUTTON

These cute mushrooms are in the Penneys home section and they're very reasonably priced at three for €1.50.

I've seen this design for multiples of the price. I reckon they'd look lovely in plant pots or dotted around the garden, but I can't imagine them surviving very long! In stores nationwide and www.primark.com/en-ie.

GARDEN SCULPTURES

An adorable snap from the summer garden ware, hosted by Cavan-based Victor Mee Auctions.

The impressive bronze sculpture of Boxing Hares (Lot 70) was expected to fetch between €1,400-€1,800 but was sold at the highest bid of €3,950. Visit www.victormeeauctions.ie and follow @victormeeauctions_ltd on social media to keep up to date on upcoming auctions.

ART SHOW

If you get a chance, check out Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre's lucent this month, an exhibition of small works curated by artist David Quinn, involving 11 international artists including Irish artists Janet Mullarney, Helen O’Leary, and Seamus Quinn. Pictured here is Tjibbe Hooghiemstra's, Untitled, 2019, mixed media on antique paper, 15cm x 25cm.

He is a Dutch artist who has spent periods of time on the Aran Islands, Tory Island and Mayo.﻿ lucent is supported by an Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon Touring Award and will go on tour to Highlanes Gallery Drogheda (February to April) and Wexford Arts Centre (June to August) in 2024. See www.westcorkartscentre.com.