Top restaurants add tiny seats for treasured totes

In the opening episode of Season 2 of And Just Like That…, there’s a scene stealer, and it’s not a dress or a celebrity — it’s a purse stool. “Oh, thank you, my bag was exhausted,” says Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, setting her Chanel purse down on the little white stool that’s pulled up to the fancy restaurant table.
The miniature seats also add comic relief in Emily in Paris when the show’s star mistakenly sits on the stand meant for her handbag at a Provence dining spot, revealing her naiveté.
Fine diners will recognise the purse stool as a familiar sight in high-end dining rooms. They are the kind of amenity you see in three Michelin-star French spots, where an army of waiters escort a woman to the bathroom and there are several courses of starters — before a meal actually starts.
Part of the reason is simple — more people have handbags that they don’t want sullied by the ground. Luxury totes, new and vintage, are in high demand. Sales of fashion and leather goods at luxury group LVMH — home of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior — rose 18% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022; the personal global luxury goods market grew by 22% in 2022 from 2021, to €353 billion ($384 billion), according to Bain & Co.
And purses have gotten used to being taken off the ground. As the rise in counter dining has proliferated, so have the hooks that diners can hang bags on. There’s also the question of safety — a clutch that’s within your line of sight is safer than one on the back of your chair. These purse rests go beyond stools; they can take many forms, from a mini-coat rack to a basket.
Even Stephen Starr — who made New York’s Meatpacking District a destination for boisterous brasserie dining at Pastis — has adopted the purse-stool lifestyle, at least in South Florida.
— Bloomberg