Here's Barbie-inspired decor to get you to think pink at home

Of all the "core" trends — and let’s face it, there have been a few — Barbiecore is taking the fashion and beauty worlds by storm and interiors is following hot on their stiletto heels.

After all, Barbie loves dream decor which sets the stage for a magnetic fusion of bubblegum pink, girly glamour and dolly mixture of clashing colours — and with Barbie hitting the big screen (in cinemas from July 21), that Malibu Dream House is closer than you think.

To pull at your pink heartstrings and inspire a fuchsia makeover, we’ve bagged the best Barbie-inspired homewares to up your rosy outlook…

Pink Asiatic Pheasants tea set, and selection, Burleigh

(Burleigh/PA)

With sugared almonds, vanilla sponge and chiffon cake on the cards, this beautiful tableware sets the scene for afternoon teas with friends and pink prosecco parties.

Pink Retro Alarm Clock, Rex London

(Rex London/PA)

It’s easy to lose track of time in pink paradise and for some whimsy charm, you can’t beat this bakelite-style alarm clock.

Roxy Pink Wall Tile, Porcelain Superstore

(Porcelain Superstore/PA)

Tactile and sculptured, a statement splashback is one of the easiest ways to weave pink accents into your kitchen scheme. Go for a glossy finish and glazed design for a luxe look.

Pink gingham wallpaper and other designs from Bobbi Beck

(Bobbi Beck/PA)

A feature wall is fast becoming a living room essential — and the possibilities are limitless with pink gingham, candy stripes and polka dots. If you prefer something more subtle, you can always paper one corner of a room and keep everything else fresh in a bright white paint finish.

Trofast Storage Combination with Boxes, White/Pink, Ikea, instore

(IKEA/PA)

Blending function with form, this plastic fantastic storage series is perfect for keeping books, photographs and general stuff when you want to clear the clutter.

WiZ Mobile Colour Portable Smart LED Table Lamp, Amazon

This WiFi smart-connected lighting is perfect for indoor living spaces, from bedrooms to dining rooms and TV rooms.

(WiZ/PA)

Neon pink smart lighting synced to Spotify — we’re in. Colour-changing lights controlled through your phone creates the perfect ambience for the best light show in town with countless colours to choose from.

Veeva Classic Indoor-Outdoor Bean Bag, Pink, Bean Bag Bazaar

(Bean Bag Bazaar/PA)

When it’s time to kick off those sparkly stilettos and switch them out for a pair of fluffy sliders to sit back and relax, this hot pink bean bag is where it’s at.

Chinoiserie Pug and Cherry Blossom On Pink Cushion, Fab Funky

(Fab Funky/PA)

This precious pug will feel right at home on a pink sofa.

Yes Colours Joyful Pink Paint, Yes Colours

(Yes Colours/PA)

A lick of candy floss pink goes a long way, especially if you’re sprucing up the bedroom for a summer slumber party — and will certainly help bring karaoke music to life.

Lexington 300TC Sateen Fuchsia Pink Two Line Bed Linen Collection, The Fine Cotton Company

(The Fine Cotton Company/PA)

The ideal thread count for hot summer nights, this lightweight bed linen with stylish satin stitch in fuchsia is a timeless staple to encourage the sweetest dreams. Spritz with rose water to set your mind at rest.

Pink ‘And Relax’ Tufted Cotton Bath Mat, Rex London

(Rex London/PA)

This cute bath mat can double up as a bed runner, boutique hotel style.

Vibia Campana Flower Bridge 40cm Dusty Pink, Elho

(Elho/PA)

A quick win for patios or balconies the size of a doll's house, these sweet planters made from recycled plastic will make a star out of your sweet peas and beautiful blooms.