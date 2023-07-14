H&M Home is coming to Ireland and will open in Cork first 

Good news for home interiors fans — and in particular those of us in Munster — the designer-look, budget-friendly H&M Home is on its way to Ireland — and will open in Cork first.

H&M Opera Lane is relaunching with its Home concept and experiential services on September 8.

The Cork H&M branch promises to offer a world-leading interior look and feel for the brand, including the much-awaited introduction of the coveted range, new click-and-collect lockers and self-service checkouts.

The Opera Lane store, which will feature both H&M and H&M Home, will relaunch on September 8, with a Dublin store to also introduce H&M Home later this year, according to the multinational, which is based in Sweden.

Henrik Nordvall, country manager at H&M UK & Ireland said: “We are really excited to bolster our offering in Ireland by introducing our much-loved H&M Home to the market. “Launching first in Cork in September then later this year in Dublin, our Irish customers will be able to enjoy curated collections of contemporary décor and home accessories alongside our latest fashion collections and styles.”

Up to now, Irish customers could only browse the items online but will now be able to get up close and personal with the wares.

“The relaunch of our Cork store will officially be on September 8; the store will remain open while work is carried out between now and then,” said a spokesperson.

The Home range will be available to shop from September 8, when the store relaunches.

Until then, check out the current collection (pictured above), which celebrates warmth and light with statement summer pieces.