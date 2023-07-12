Jennifer Sheahan: How I applied the seven principles of interior design to my own home

In the world of interior design, there are generally seven principles that are widely agreed upon. Some designers have more, some less, and some slightly different, but most are a variation on these seven. Being familiar with these principles is helpful for viewing your home through a critical lens and reaching decisions about what you need to change.

Perhaps you are at the beginning of a renovation or design journey, with an overwhelming collection of inspirational images and ideas; or perhaps something about your home is niggling you, but you’re not quite sure what. In all cases, it is useful to have a list to work through to help support the refinement and enhancement of your design plans.

PROPORTION AND SCALE

Proportion and scale are often lower down on most lists, but this is my list so I get to put it at the top. Scale means that objects should be suitable to the size of the space they’re in, and proportion means that they should be balanced in relation to each other. If you have high ceilings, you should use tall decorative items such as pendant lights, and if you have a dainty armchair, you should place a similarly small coffee table beside it.

Symmetrical balance in Jennifer's living area. Picture: Moya Nolan

This principle is always important but for me, it becomes critical when considering smaller spaces. That is because, in small spaces, the scale can become counterintuitive — it is tempting to assume you should buy small furniture; however, this is not the case and in fact, this approach only makes the room feel smaller. While an overstuffed armchair or a giant piece of art in a small room may be overwhelming, it is still better to maximise the scale available and fill the space you have with fewer, larger items in proportion to each other.

BALANCE

Balance is such a fundamental principle that you rarely notice it — only when it’s not present is it obvious, via a vague sense of discomfort or instability. Balance can be achieved via furniture placement, colour distribution, lighting, and the arrangement of decorative objects. Balance is achieved in one of three ways — symmetrically, asymmetrically, and radially.

Asymmetrical balance in the living area at Jennifer Sheahan's home. Pictures: Moya Nolan

Symmetrical balance is a more formal approach, where space is divided into two sides that mirror each other, for example, two armchairs on either side of a coffee table. Asymmetrical balance is the most common and the more casual — this is where objects on either side of an imaginary axis are not the same, but visually are the same “weight” — for example, two large armchairs facing one large couch. Radial balance is the least common — this is where smaller objects are arranged around one large object, for example, chairs around a dining table.

UNITY

Unity — sometimes called “harmony” — is a more straightforward concept, simply meaning that there is one or more unifying themes running throughout the home.

Rhythm in repeating colour accents. Picture: Moya Nolan

This could be a common colour, texture, or design motif. Having the same flooring or wall paint, for example, creates a unifying canvas for your home that brings a sense of cohesion and pulls the space together, even if each room is designed differently. Creating and adhering to a good colour palette is a great way to bring unity and rhythm to your home.

RHYTHM

Rhythm in designs is based on the fact that our human brains love repetition. One of the easiest ways to bring rhythm into your design is through the use of accent colours; for example, in my home, my yellow couch is repeated throughout my living area by using yellow accent cushions in my dining area, and yellow in the artwork on my walls.

Rhythm in interior design shown in Jennifer's dining area. Picture: Moya Nolan

While there’s no real limit to how much you can repeat an accent colour, a good minimum to keep in mind is three. For reasons beyond my knowledge, our brains seem to love things that come in threes! Rhythm can also be achieved by repeating (or alternating) sizes, shapes, patterns, or textures.

EMPHASIS

Emphasis is achieved by having one item or area serve as the focal point in a room. This could be a bright yellow couch, a unique fireplace, a striking piece of artwork, or a dramatic chandelier. Deciding the focal point of your room will make the rest of your design much easier, as you should choose items that complement and keep the emphasis on that one focal point.

CONTRAST

Contrast is a very powerful principle that, when used right, can elevate your design to the next level. Contrast is most often thought of in the form of colour — for instance, juxtaposing light and dark shades.

Contrast shown in Jennifer's courtyard. Picture: Moya Nolan

However, contrast can also be achieved by those of you who love monochrome by using differing textures, styles, or patterns. Think soft woollen rugs on polished concrete floors, elaborate vintage candlesticks on a modern minimalist mantlepiece, or intricately patterned wall tiles against plain kitchen cabinets. Contrast creates visual stimulation and brings attention to the uniqueness of each item.

DETAILS

The annoying thing about details is that the tiniest things tend to draw our attention and ruin the effect of a whole room. Getting the details right can be painstaking, but the final polish is worth it — don’t let some small details undo all of your hard work! Review your space with a critical eye and think about whether anything feels slightly off or out of place.

Jennifer's open-plan kitchen. Picture: Joe McCallion

Make sure you’ve considered lesser-discussed items such as skirting, door handles, kitchen taps, and electrical sockets to make sure they fit within your desired design scheme. Think about whether you want unity, rhythm, or contrast in these items. Check for finishes such as even paint lines and tidy lighting fixtures. Finally, consider what small details can be added to complete your design — for instance, the perfect plant, throw, or picture frame.