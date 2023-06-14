How to use books to style your home interiors

During a recent rainy Saturday tidy-up of my bookcases, I reacquainted myself with a second-hand bookshop find called Books Do Furnish a Room (Merrell, 2009), by the late interiors writer Leslie Geddes-Brown.
Newbridge-based interior stylist Barbara Taylor maintains the old adage “never judge a book by its cover” doesn’t apply when it comes to styling a space with books, having been influenced by the strong visual element of her grandparents’ travel and cultural book collection as a child.
For those without book collections to indulge in the book-styling trend, Barbara offers sources ranging from preloved online and locally, museums for art and history books and books relating to specific exhibitions.
“I always check under the dust jacket,” she says. “Hardback covers often have a lovely design element to them that you can miss. Book series like the classic orange Penguin books, old encyclopedia books and even copies of National Geographic magazines with the iconic yellow trim can be creatively displayed in your home to great visual effect.”
Her next focus is the coffee table, with its blank canvas top to style and restyle as the mood or even the seasons determine.
