Unchanged for decades, the mirror has finally gotten an upgrade

On reflection, with some shifts in presentation, domestic mirrors have not developed in any flashy new way in about half a century. Apart from long runs of plate-glass mirror (a chic budget hack severely underused in bathrooms and kitchens), we tend to buy into two recognisable styles of wall mirror. Honestly? I was a bit bored.
First of all, there’s the quality of light. Most mirrors aided by sidelights or a gallery light over the top edge, deliver the reflection of an ageing Munster. Hotel mirrors with that brown or golden tint? Ask any man or woman trying to Polyfilla up their face, how completely useless these flattery glasses in a windowless bathroom really are. We’re looking for sleek and multi-functional, with enough clarity to pluck a nose hair when the LED lights are on.