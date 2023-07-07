Two pals design stylish overall for getting 'creative and messy'

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023
How about looking cool and creative while you go about your gardening or DIY chores?

Friends from their college days, Eve Anne Cullinan and Catherine Giovannelli were inspired by the Italian grembuile (or apron) and Kinsale smocks when they dreamed up the Abito Overall.

“We designed the jacket for ourselves, as something different to wear over our clothes, and as people saw it in use, they wanted one too, so the idea for Abito grew," says Eve Anne.

 “Having an overall to hand means you can get creative and messy without the need to change your clothes in a day — and still feel stylish!”

Eve Anne has a background in creative industries and environmental design projects and Catherine in interiors and horticulture.“Catherine’s family live in Italy (hence the grembuile reference) and I loved the Kinsale smocks of my childhoods in West Cork,” says Eve Anne.

The Abito overall.
The Abito overall.

The overall took the recent Bloom festival by storm and you can try it on at a pop-up shop the duo will be hosting at Arran Street East bakery, shop and studio in Schull, Co Cork, on Thursday, July 27, and on Friday, July 28. Then, in August, they will be headed for the Dublin Horse Show. “People love to see the quality and have a try-on of the overall as it is something different — useful for the buyer themselves, or as a unique gift,” says Catherine.

Abito Overall No.1 is designed to be a utility jacket for creative or messy pursuits and is loved by everyone from florists and gardeners to dog walkers and designers, say the duo.

“We designed the Abito Overall to be versatile in use, with lots of deep pockets for all things essential to work or play, as hard as you do,” says Catherine.

“People at Bloom said that whether green-fingered or not the overalls are high-quality workwear, and loved the durability in the crafted details — it really is the only overall you will ever need!

The overall is 100% cotton denim. With a universal fit, and purposefully oversized, it comes in four sizes to suit different heights. It’s priced at €240 including postage within Ireland.

  • Email: hello@abitoilive.com; website: abitoIlive.com; Intsagram @abito_ilive

