Five fab finds for your living space, from sofas to artwork

I recall a house share from years ago when days after a weekend stay, we found a stray guest under the kitchen table, strumming a guitar, completely content. Different times and fun to look back on.
In recent years, our homes have become hubs not only for living and working, but for socialising too, and this has impacted how we use and style our spaces.
“Our new Gather sofa features a discrete pullout mechanism under the sofa seat, which transforms the sofa into a daybed, making it perfect for stretching out and chilling out together.
“This is a pared-back look that’s easy on the eye, so bring depth and interest through texture rather than overt pattern — think cord, bouclé, wood grain and linen. Our new Milani sofa from DFS in olive green cord is a great statement piece to anchor this look.”
This year, Roche Bobois celebrates 50 years of the Mah Jong sofa. The iconic seating first hit living rooms in 1971. It was the brainchild of Philippe Roche, co-founder of the French Roche Bobois brand, and Hans Hopfer, a design genius who had a flair for anticipating changing lifestyles.
Let’s expand our horizons and pick up a unique piece of art for our living spaces this summer. Sherkin Island has attracted a population of professional and non-professional artists, musicians, writers, and photographers.
We’re still obsessed with the biophilic aesthetic and introducing nature to our interiors. Colourtrend offers several paint shades that let you complement the look on your walls, including Larkspur (a soft blue, below) and Silver Birch (a grey-green), as well as more neutral tones like Nude Bisque and Arctic Blonde.
