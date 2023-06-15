Wish List: Eight top buys for your life and your living space

Featuring four polyhedral volumes that intersect and intertwine, the top of the Polygonia sideboard opens with two butterfly wings; the bottom with two hinged doors. Now available beyond the limited edition, the sculptural storage unit is available in 200 metallic colours.

Its big brother, the Zephyrus is a limited-edition piece of furniture created in 2017 for Roche Bobois. The designer, Giacomo Garziano (GG-Loop), was inspired by the Amazonian butterfly Zephyrus Polygonia. Every bit as iconic as the Zephyrus, the Polygonia costs €11,020, from Roche Bobois.

SHINE A LIGHT

Founded in Ireland in 1840 and referenced in James Joyce’s novel Dubliners, Bewley’s is the grand old dame of the Irish café scene. Doubtless, if this brass-coloured glass lantern could talk, it would have tales to tell, given the myriad of shared Bewley’s Café communications it must have illuminated down the years. It's €2,250 from The Store Yard at Youghal, Co. Cork, or Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

...NEXT TO GODLINESS

There’s nothing like a refreshing shower outdoors on a warm sunny day. Perfect for cooling off outside in warm weather, the Milano Lugo outdoor shower is a perfect hot tub or poolside accessory for your garden.

Featuring a brushed effect finish and sleek contemporary looks, this outdoor shower incorporates a sleek shower head and a hand shower with hose. Designed to withstand the outdoor elements, it’s made from 304-grade stainless steel for guaranteed durability; €1,574.99 from Big Bathroom Shop.

SCREENTIME

What’s better than relaxing on the grass in your back garden? Not being overlooked while relaxing, that’s what. Garden privacy is incalculably feel-good. For the multitudes who don’t have mature hedging and shrubs to provide shelter and shade, garden screens are the next best thing.

This leaf-patterned panel is made from Medite Exterior and spray painted with Dulux Weathershield exterior-grade paint. It can be custom-made to size, with heights going all the way up to 2400mm. A panel 500mm wide and 2100mm high is €309.00 from Decorative Panels.

BOWLED OVER

Cascading water features are spectacular in a garden setting. This two-bowl fountain kit is made from pure copper, and the flowing bowls develop an attractive patina over time.

Each bowl can be placed independently, or arranged on a suitable base to create a cascading effect. LED lighting that is perfectly co-ordinated to the bowls is also available; €4,599.00 from Rockworld Water Features.

A NEW LEAF

Sure to lend a tranquil, soothing ambience to any bedroom, this embroidered leaf duvet cover set by Bianca is nature-inspired. With carefully stitched leaf botanicals of verdant green on crisp fresh white, it's made from pure cotton which is airy and soft in summer. King size costs €79.99 from Burke’s of Bantry.

BATHE IN GLORY

Made from bamboo and stainless steel, the Aquala bath caddy by Umbra is both well-designed and easy on the eye. Conveniently expandable, it has foldaway soap, book and wine glass holders.

It even has a double hook for a loofah and ample space for a tablet, magazine or phone. For the perfect bath experience, just add warm water and bubbles. Music and movies are optional; €59 from Courtyard Crafts.

LOVE IS A RUG

Handwoven on floor looms, these intertwined rag rugs are made from upcycled wool. Now that’s the sort of wool we want to be using. Wool that’s already there. Ready for a new beginning.

These rag rugs make perfect additions to floors, walls, sofas and chairs. Warm and washable, they come in a multitude of colours; €110 from Arran Street East.