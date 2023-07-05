Home Q&A: Do I need blinds for my small glazed extension?

An extension, conservatory or even a sunroom is likely to provide fluctuations in temperature and light
Home Q&A: Do I need blinds for my small glazed extension?

Hilary’s pleated and roof blinds, made to order, hilarys.ie.

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 18:16
Kya deLongchamps

Do I really need blinds for my small glazed extension? It has a single-glazed fixed roof light.

ANSWER

I would say, yes. An extension, conservatory or even a sunroom with just three walls of glazing is likely to provide dramatic fluctuations in temperature and light without adequate U-values to the windows/roof. 

Additionally, the intensity of the sunshine at various times of the day can produce uncomfortable, wincing glare and hot spots. 

There are product choices to improve heat retention where needed in the winter and summer evenings and to reflect unwanted UV and thermal gain in the height of the summer. 

In budget blinds, look for a honeycomb structure, which traps air between the two layers of fabric, providing a simple form of insulation and diffusing light control. 

Duolight EasiFIT Conservatory Blinds from Blinds2Go clip directly into the window frame; prices from €32, and €38 with blackout protection, blinds2go.ie

Like many conservatory-dedicated blinds, these styles raise from the top and bottom, allowing you to set your blind exactly where you need it. 

Don’t expect conventional rollers and aluminium Venetians to do more than add some UV shading, privacy and light control. 

If you have the chance to upgrade, add a well-insulated Velux, Fakro, RoofLITE, or Dakstra roof light to your solid roof, and then include blinds to add further versatility, taking charge of piercing shafts of light. Prices from €43.40 from suppliers including blindsdirect.ie

Read More

How to choose the perfect blinds for your home interiors 

More in this section

Vogue's home re-organisers show how to spruce up your space on a budget  Vogue's home re-organisers show how to spruce up your space on a budget 
Five fab finds for your living space, from sofas to artwork Five fab finds for your living space, from sofas to artwork
These look good enough to eat: The prettiest edible plants These look good enough to eat: The prettiest edible plants
#Home - ImprovementsBlinds#UnwindOrganisation: DuolightOrganisation: VeluxOrganisation: FakroOrganisation: RoofLITEOrganisation: Dakstra
<p>Top tips for saving money on your garden in a cost-of-living crisis (Alamy/PA)</p>

Gardening: How to save money in your outdoor space 

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd