Home Q&A: Do I need blinds for my small glazed extension?

Do I really need blinds for my small glazed extension? It has a single-glazed fixed roof light.

ANSWER

I would say, yes. An extension, conservatory or even a sunroom with just three walls of glazing is likely to provide dramatic fluctuations in temperature and light without adequate U-values to the windows/roof.

Additionally, the intensity of the sunshine at various times of the day can produce uncomfortable, wincing glare and hot spots.

There are product choices to improve heat retention where needed in the winter and summer evenings and to reflect unwanted UV and thermal gain in the height of the summer.

In budget blinds, look for a honeycomb structure, which traps air between the two layers of fabric, providing a simple form of insulation and diffusing light control.

Duolight EasiFIT Conservatory Blinds from Blinds2Go clip directly into the window frame; prices from €32, and €38 with blackout protection, blinds2go.ie.

Like many conservatory-dedicated blinds, these styles raise from the top and bottom, allowing you to set your blind exactly where you need it.

Don’t expect conventional rollers and aluminium Venetians to do more than add some UV shading, privacy and light control.

If you have the chance to upgrade, add a well-insulated Velux, Fakro, RoofLITE, or Dakstra roof light to your solid roof, and then include blinds to add further versatility, taking charge of piercing shafts of light. Prices from €43.40 from suppliers including blindsdirect.ie.

