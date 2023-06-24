Art: Online sales at Morgan O'Driscoll and James Adam

Artists including Patrick Hennessy and Jack B Yeats, and Felim Egan and Elizabeth Cope at two upcoming events in Cork and Dublin 
Detail of 'Halogen Heater' by Salvatore of Lucan at Adams; the timed online art auction  runs until Wednesday.

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 04:00
Des O’Sullivan

You don’t have to be actually in west Cork — though plainly it would be better at this time of year — to enjoy an upcoming auction in Skibbereen.

Artists from Patrick Hennessy to Jack B Yeats, Camille Souter, Percy French, Graham Knuttel, Mainie Jellett, and Mildred Anne Butler all come up at Morgan O’Driscoll’s current online Irish art sale.

It kicks off on Monday evening at 6.30pm. The catalogue and bidding is online and it will be followed on Monday, July 3, with an auction of affordable Irish art.

Detail of 'Fountain in St. Stephen's Green' by Camille Souter at Morgan O'Driscoll.
Detail of 'Fountain in St. Stephen's Green' by Camille Souter at Morgan O'Driscoll.

A timed online art auction runs at James Adam in Dublin until Wednesday (June 28) at 11am. 

There is art by Felim Egan, Tony O’Malley, Elizabeth Cope, Sean McSweeney, Peter Collis, James English, and Brian Bourke among the 234 lots.

Work by artists from Patrick Hennessy to Jack B Yeats will also be on offer.

<p>Insect deterrents: Essential oils with lavender flowers and mint leaf in bowl. Pictures: Alamy/PA</p>

