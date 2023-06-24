Art: Online sales at Morgan O'Driscoll and James Adam

Artists from Patrick Hennessy to Jack B Yeats, Camille Souter, Percy French, Graham Knuttel, Mainie Jellett, and Mildred Anne Butler all come up at Morgan O’Driscoll’s current online Irish art sale.
It kicks off on Monday evening at 6.30pm. The catalogue and bidding is online and it will be followed on Monday, July 3, with an auction of affordable Irish art.
A timed online art auction runs at James Adam in Dublin until Wednesday (June 28) at 11am.
There is art by Felim Egan, Tony O’Malley, Elizabeth Cope, Sean McSweeney, Peter Collis, James English, and Brian Bourke among the 234 lots.
