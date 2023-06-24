So many highlights to tempt art fans in London this summer

Featuring an unnamed woman it is described by Sotheby’s as an ever-deeper, ever-more-joyful immersion in pattern, colour and form, filled with creative exuberance.
In celebration of the re-opening of London’s National Portrait Gallery last Thursday, the dynamism of portraiture across the centuries, redefined by each generation, will again be highlighted at Christie’s sale on June 28.
The city is also gearing up for London Art Week (June 30 to July 7) with 53 specialists and expert dealers with museum-quality examples of decorative arts, paintings, sculpture and works on paper from antiquity to contemporary.