Michael Collins poster deemed 'too militant' for Irish people comes up for auction

If it seems ridiculous now that the poster used in the United States to promote Michael Collins - the film directed by Neil Jordan - was deemed too militant for Ireland at least it shows that Irish politics has moved on a little.
It depicts Liam Neeson playing Collins brandishing a rifle above his head while addressing a group of people.
Timing is everything and this was in 1996, two years before The Good Friday agreement created the conditions for the beginning of some sort of normalisation. In Ireland, a tamer image of Collins campaigning for The Treaty was used.
A copy of the US cinema poster comes up on Saturday as lot 325 at Mullen's Collector's Cabinet auction of history, militaria and collectibles at Laurel Park in Bray. The sale is online and gets underway at 10 am. The poster is estimated at €200-€300.