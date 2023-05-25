Revealed: Carolyn Donnelly's summertime home collection for Dunnes Stores

Let the sunshine in with retro cups and saucers, lamps with luminous likeability, a dopamine-boosting hanging egg chair, and a summer sofa set.

Designer Carolyn Donnelly, whose new home collection Eclectic has landed in Dunnes Stores, says the inspiration for her textiles (there are tablecloths, table runners, placemats, napkins, and tea towels, just for starters) came from “the printed style of vintage tea sets in vivid green and blues”.

Design vase, €25, tiered glass lamp €60, colour-block table, €80; Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic, Dunnes Stores.

“It coordinates to make a super story with the stunning scalloped melamine dining pieces that are perfect to use outdoors featuring bowls, plates, and platters of the same vintage print story,” says Carolyn.

For indoor decor, think quilted cushions with embroidery in black or cream, and ceramic- or glass-based ornaments in trademark hues. The geo photo frames, available in two sizes (€8 and €10), sit nicely on metal side tables, as do faux plants, and funky vases (€25).

A statement plant holder in coloured faux rattan and a magazine holder make the perfect additions to any vintage-style interiors.

Magazine holder, €40, plant stand, €50, colour block table, €80, rattan lamp, €70, round frame, €10, ornate frame, €12.

New candles feature exclusive prints and enamelware in eclectic colours include fruit bowls and trays.

Back to the room outside, Carolyn has designed a new collection of printed drinking glasses and a stunning small water glass featuring a gold rim. “There are floral printed glass tealight holders with a fine wire to hang from the trees in your garden for dining al fresco.

"Citronella candles in fruit-shaped vessels sit beautifully with our new textile collection inspired by an Italian 50s theme of fruit and faded paisley prints,” says the designer.

Carolyn Donnelly tumbler, €5, and jug, €15.

“Seat cushions, tea cloths, oven gloves, tablecloths and napkins all featuring lemons and tomatoes complement the wooden serving printed collection of bowls, platters, chopping boards, and cake plates.

For the bathroom, you’ll find fun tufted bathmats or simple printed cotton mats to sit alongside our unique collection of coloured, striped and patterned towels.”

Colour block table, €80, face pot, €15, chevron plant, €12, succulent in pot, €15.

Coordinating bedroom accessories are part of the act. “New sets are coming every month all designed exclusively in 100% cotton and each one featuring our exclusive prints,” says Carolyn.

Paisley bed, €50, €60, €70, rec. vase cushion, €20.

“With each bed, there are coordinating accessories of velvet embroidered cushions and cotton waffle throws to complete the look.”

You’ll find Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic at selected Dunnes Stores and Dunnesstores

Napoli sofa set, €899.99.

SUNSHINE SEATING

An Italian vibe is where it’s at right now — we can bask in the sunshine these long summer days on the Napoli corner sofa (€899.99) or the Tuscany hanging egg chair (€349.99) from Woodies.

Tuscany hanging egg chair, €349.99.

The sofa set includes one three-seater sofa, one corner sofa and one rectangular dining table with a light grey polywood tabletop. It’s perfect for sharing an outdoor meal with friends and family or if you want to lounge about with a book.

We’ll take anything that gives us an excuse to grab a glass of something chilled — and gives us the excuse to chill — and that lends our garden the wow factor.

See Woodies

IRON IT OUT

Apparently, one of the most googled items during RTÉ’s Room to Improve series was “air dryers”. The Samsung Air Dresser is a state-of-the-art clothes-care solution that uses advanced technology to refresh, dry, and deodorise clothes, leaving them clean and fresh.

The Samsung Air Dresser, €2359.

Its makers say the Samsung Air Dresser is a game-changer in the world of clothes care.

Promising an efficient, eco-friendly way to launder, Air Dresser’s HeatPump Drying uses cooler temperatures to dry clothes gently and quickly, reducing damage and shrinkage.

Boasting a “wrinkle care” system, it will also, we are told, give us a reason to say goodbye to ironing for good. One for when the ironing board dodgers among us win the lottery, for sure! It’s available from designer Italian kitchen showroom Cucinelube.ie in Limerick and priced at €2,359.