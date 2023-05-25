Revealed: Carolyn Donnelly's summertime home collection for Dunnes Stores

Designer Carolyn Donnelly, whose new home collection Eclectic has landed in Dunnes Stores, says the inspiration for her textiles (there are tablecloths, table runners, placemats, napkins, and tea towels, just for starters) came from “the printed style of vintage tea sets in vivid green and blues”.
A statement plant holder in coloured faux rattan and a magazine holder make the perfect additions to any vintage-style interiors.
"Citronella candles in fruit-shaped vessels sit beautifully with our new textile collection inspired by an Italian 50s theme of fruit and faded paisley prints,” says the designer.
For the bathroom, you’ll find fun tufted bathmats or simple printed cotton mats to sit alongside our unique collection of coloured, striped and patterned towels.”
“With each bed, there are coordinating accessories of velvet embroidered cushions and cotton waffle throws to complete the look.”
- You’ll find Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic at selected Dunnes Stores and Dunnesstores
An Italian vibe is where it’s at right now — we can bask in the sunshine these long summer days on the Napoli corner sofa (€899.99) or the Tuscany hanging egg chair (€349.99) from Woodies.
- See Woodies
Apparently, one of the most googled items during RTÉ’s Room to Improve series was “air dryers”. The Samsung Air Dresser is a state-of-the-art clothes-care solution that uses advanced technology to refresh, dry, and deodorise clothes, leaving them clean and fresh.
- See Cucinelube