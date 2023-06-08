Take a look around gold-medal garden design for Avoca

What a wonderful few weeks it’s been for gardeners — first the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, then closer to home Mallow Home & Garden Festival and Bord Bia Bloom last weekend.

I’m smitten with the fabulous Looms & Blooms show garden that blossomed in the spotlight to nab a gold medal at Bloom.

Designed by Kevin Dennis and sponsored by Avoca, it was a 300-year anniversary tribute to Avoca’s Wicklow mill, Ireland’s oldest working weaving mill, and was crafted by the acclaimed garden creator to honour that rich heritage.

Kevin has previously won several gongs at the event, four gold medals, a silver-gilt medal, a best-in-category prize, and the designers’ choice award.

The concept was an “experiential garden” — meaning it invited visitors to embark on a journey through Avoca’s history.

The design was inspired by the hills and plant life of Wicklow, also referred to as the “Garden of Ireland”.

Lush plants and trees lined the front, with copper bark and a steel pergola starring also. “Each element of the garden is a subtle nod to Avoca’s history over three centuries,” according to Kevin.

“The Avoca 300-year anniversary garden celebrates Avoca’s heritage and marks three centuries of weaving in its Wicklow mill.

“While nodding to Avoca’s rich history, the garden design has a contemporary feel. The latest material trends are incorporated, illustrating how Avoca is at the forefront of modern design.”

At the centre of the plot was a sunken space, while a steel pergola created dappled shade from the sun to mimic threads of yarn.

A water feature created the visual effect of a loom, while copper was included in the design as a nod to the early copper mines in Avoca village.

“The garden has both shaded and sun areas. Lush green ferns draw in the deep green of Wicklow, while perennials connect with Avoca’s long-standing love of colour,” adds Kevin.

Read More Pure imagination: How to grow edible and incredible plants