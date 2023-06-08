Take a look around gold-medal garden design for Avoca

What a wonderful few weeks it’s been for gardeners — first the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, then closer to home Mallow Home & Garden Festival and Bord Bia Bloom last weekend.
Designed by Kevin Dennis and sponsored by Avoca, it was a 300-year anniversary tribute to Avoca’s Wicklow mill, Ireland’s oldest working weaving mill, and was crafted by the acclaimed garden creator to honour that rich heritage.
The design was inspired by the hills and plant life of Wicklow, also referred to as the “Garden of Ireland”.
“The Avoca 300-year anniversary garden celebrates Avoca’s heritage and marks three centuries of weaving in its Wicklow mill.
“The garden has both shaded and sun areas. Lush green ferns draw in the deep green of Wicklow, while perennials connect with Avoca’s long-standing love of colour,” adds Kevin.
- Avoca comprises 14 stores and is famed for its cafes, homeware, fashion, and gifts; see Avoca.com